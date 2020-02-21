Winter Tire Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global Winter Tire Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 °C (45 °F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.

Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures. Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction.

Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface.

A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.

The downstream industries of Winter Tire products are Automobile OE industry and Automobile aftermarket industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of winter tire will be bright.

We believe winter tire industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials and the weather conditions in winter. With the development automobile industry and arise of awareness of traffic safety we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Winter Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Winter Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bridgestone

Michelin

Continental

Goodyear

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Nizhnekamskshina

Pirelli

Cooper Tire

Yokohama

Toyo Tire

Kumho Tire

JSC Cordiant

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Triangle

Apollo

Cheng Shin

Nexen Tire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Studded

Studless

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Tires

Light Truck/SUV Tires

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Winter Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Winter Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Winter Tire in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Winter Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Winter Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Winter Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Winter Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Winter Tire Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Winter Tire Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Winter Tire by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Winter Tire by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Winter Tire by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Winter Tire by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Winter Tire by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Winter Tire Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Winter Tire Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Winter Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)



