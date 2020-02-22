2018-2025 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Industry

This report focuses on the global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS).

Surge in construction activities, high energy consumption and energy related legislation, coupled with increasing focus on sustainability has been key contributors to growth of global Business Automation and Control Systems (BACS) market.

The key players covered in this study

Automated Logic

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

IT/ITEs

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Industrial

Retail

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Wired

1.4.3 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT/ITEs

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Hospital

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size

2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Automated Logic

12.1.1 Automated Logic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.1.4 Automated Logic Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Automated Logic Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric

12.4.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Introduction

12.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

Continued…..

