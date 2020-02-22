Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2025 : FMI Study

In global information and communication industry one of the significant trend is shifting of internet services from computers to mobile devices. As the penetration of smart phone is increasing exponentially, most of the companies around the world is focusing to deliver their services with enhanced user experience over the mobile platforms. User experience (also UX) is all about how convenient a person feels while interacting with a system, this system could be a utilization of hardware, web application or a software. User centered designs is one of the key ingredient of digital services and devices and by creating it as differentiator can become the company’s competitive advantage in market place while increasing the operational performance at the same time. The user experience includes various functions such as media, visuals, information and functional architects, etc.

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global advanced mobile UX design services is increasing exponentially due to various driving factors such as increasing smart phone penetration in developing economies such as Brazil, Russia, India and China, increasing mobile banking, mobile shopping, gamming social media browsing, etc. Also, growing penetration of 4G LTE infrastructure is supporting the growth of the advance mobile UX design services market. However, some security factors such as data security and cyber-crime are posed to be major restrains towards the growth of the global advanced mobile UX design services market.

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: Segmentation

The global advance mobile UX design services market is broadly segmented into geography and type of services. There are various advance mobile UX design services are available nowadays such as, voice over internet protocol, video on demand, web browsing, micro-blogging, live tv streaming etc. Some of the major service type segment included in the global advance mobile UX design services market are;

Web browsing

Streaming

VoIP

Micro-blog

Others

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance of smartphones, the global advance mobile UX design services market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2015-2025). Some of the latest trends identified in the global advanced mobile UX design services market are enhancing personalization features such as rearranging tabs and functions within the mobile app, Date/Time format, themes (color, image, etc.), and preferred language etc.

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global advanced mobile UX design services market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global advanced mobile UX design services market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, North America, and Western Europe dominated the global advanced mobile UX design services market in terms of market revenue. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global advanced mobile UX design services market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2016?2025.

Advanced Mobile UX Design Services Market: Key Players

The rapid technological changes such as change in operating system, communication technology are pushing advanced mobile UX design services providers to go extra mile for technological advancement to meet the demand of future. Some of the key market players in global advanced mobile UX design services market are Mindtree Ltd., Infosys Limited, RapidValue Solutions, ÄKTA, Sourcebits, Feathersoft Info Solutions Private Limited, Space Chimp Media, Computer Sciences Corp. and SoftServe Inc.

