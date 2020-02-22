Aluminum Composite Panels Market 2025: Top Key Players Harwal Group of Companies, Xinjiang Yayet Chemical Co., Ltd.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Overview:

Aluminum composite panels are thin sandwich-type panels in which a non-aluminum core is bonded between two aluminum sheets, which can be used as external claddings on multi-level buildings because of their lightweight and sturdiness. Aluminum composite panels comprise of low density infill, majorly polyethylene and other materials, which are available in thickness ranging between 3 to 6mm. The aluminum composite panels are considered as perfect for appealing and modern interior designs along with their exclusive colours availability. Easy installation, high rigidity and high water, chemical & corrosion resistance features make aluminum composite panels the major product used for decorative purposes. Features such as excellent strength/rigidity to weight ratio, UV resistance, weather-proof, attractive colours and better recyclability & reusability are expected to help aluminum composite panels to gain traction in the market. The high price fluctuations in aluminum industry, leading to altering margins to different market participants such as end-users, manufacturers, raw material suppliers and distributors may result in dynamic nature of aluminum composite panel’s prices. Furthermore, growing urbanization, population and need for enhanced infrastructure leading to growing construction industry in Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to boost the growth of global aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Easy installation, no volatile organic compounds (VOC) emission and perfect flatness are some of the factors, which are expected to drive the growth of global aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period. Furthermore, high corrosion resistance of the surface and significant applications in kitchens, bathrooms, walls, partitions and ceilings are projected to fuel the growth of aluminum composite panels market over the forecast period. Moreover, easiness to shape, clean and maintain are the other few factors expected to drive the growth of global aluminum composite panels market during the next decade. Durability, strength, colour uniformity and more versatility are few other factors, which are estimated to play important roles in the growth of global aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Aluminum composite panels are prone to dents during hurricanes and storms, therefore, need to be prevented from any damage, through reinforcement with special threads. Furthermore, proper sealing and adequate water proofing are required to avoid water penetration into buildings during the rains. The aforementioned factors are expected to hamper the growth of aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Segmentation:

Global aluminum composite panels market can be segmented on the basis of type, coating base and application. On the basis of type, global aluminum composite panels market is segmented into fire-resistant, anti-static and anti-bacterial. On the basis of coating base, global aluminum composite panels market is segmented into polyethylene, PVDF and others (oxide film, lamination coating). On the basis of application, global aluminum composite panels market is segmented into advertising boards, transportation and building & construction.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America market is estimated to account for major share in the global aluminum composite panels market owing to well matured building and construction industry in the region. Western Europe is expected to witness considerable growth in the global aluminum composite panels market during the forecast period. Growing construction industry, shifting focus of automakers towards production facilities in China and India and low cost of aluminum composite panels are expected to drive market growth in the APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, Middle East and Africa, which is quite impressive in construction industry, is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Latin America and Eastern Europe are estimated to witness relatively slow growth in the overall aluminum composite panels market in the next decade.

Aluminum Composite Panels Market: Market Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aluminum composite panels market are: