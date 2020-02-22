Ammonium Dichromate Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Ammonium dichromate is a chemical compound, having chemical formulae- (NH4)2Cr2O7 and mainly utilized in the fire explosive compounds. When ammonium dichromate is heated, it burns with the appearance of the volcano due to its ignition property. Alternative names of ammonium dichromate are vesuvian fire, ammonium bichromate, and ammonium pyrochromate, others.

In terms of appearance, ammonium dichromate is an orange-red crystalline compound. It is an irritant chemical, poisonous, and thermodynamically unstable compound. Ammonium dichromate has a number of regulations for its end-use application due to its toxic nature. However, it has a sound demand in various applications such as pyrotechnics, photography, and lithography, dyeing pigments, oil purification, production of chrome alum, alizarin and leather tanning, and among other applications

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market: Market Dynamics

The Global ammonium dichromate market is primarily driven by the pyrotechnics industry. Pyrotechnic industry expected to witness high growth in the next few years due to the increasing usage of pyrotechnics in carnivals and other celebration & recreational events. An increase in a number of events including the regional festivals, amusement parks, commercial as well as sports events are expected to propel the demand of ammonium dichromate market over the forecast period. Explosive compounds like ammonium dichromate are widely used in the military sector. The increasing spending on the military sector is also additionally projected to drive the global ammonium dichromate market by end of the forecast period

Furthermore, end-use industries for ammonium dichromate, such as textiles, printing inks, among others, are likely to register steady growth during the forecast period (2018-2028). Also, there has been tremendous growth in the colorant market in recent times, which includes dyes & pigments, owing to the large middle-class population in emerging economies. Factors, such as growing consumer spending and growing preference towards the use of varied colors, is also anticipated to impact the ammonium dichromate market

However, ammonium dichromate is generally derived from the refinery operations & petrochemical feedstock. Volatility in prices of feedstock, in turn, will result in hamper the global ammonium dichromate market growth. Ammonium dichromate is more ignited compound and start to decompose exothermally, due to this, is harmful compound for workers. This properties of ammonium dichromate will show a negative impact on the global market. On another hand, ammonium dichromate is widely utilized in the photography application and the photography is a worldwide trend in recent times. In turn, this factor will impact as a trend for global ammonium dichromate market

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market: Market Segmentation

Global ammonium dichromate market can be segmented on the basis of applications, and regions. On the basis of applications, global ammonium dichromate market can be segmented into five segments such as,

Pyrotechnics

Photography

Lithography

Dyeing pigments

Others (oil purification, pure nitrogen library, production of chrome alum, alizarin and leather tanning, etc.)

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global ammonium dichromate market can be segmented into seven key regions, such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, South East Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Japan, and Western Europe. Increasing urbanization and per capita consumption of chemicals in developing countries like India and China will be act as significant platforms for global ammonium dichromate market. Brazil and Mexico are prominent countries in the Latin America market with paint & varnish production. In turn, demand of Latin America ammonium dichromate market continues to grow during the forecast period

Further, the acceptance of innovative technologies (Pyrotechnics, lithography, etc.) in developed regions such as North America and Europe will generate the demand for ammonium dichromate in these regions in the upcoming few years.

Global Ammonium Dichromate Market: Market Participants

Global ammonium dichromate market is highly fragmented, have local and international players placed across the world. We identified few key players across the value chain of global ammonium dichromate market which are as: J.T. Baker-A Division of Mallinckrodt Baker, Energy chemical, Service Chemical, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Fisher Scientific, City Chemical LLC., VWR International, Merck Schuchardt OHG, ALFA AESAR, Alfa Aesar, Kanto Chemical Co., Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Kanto Chemical Co. and among others