Analytics of Things (AoT) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

This report studies the Analytics of Things (AoT)market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Analytics of Things (AoT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Analytics of Things (AoT) derives meaning out of massive data generated by IoT devices, which is helpful for the organizations to make appropriate decisions and improve overall business operations

The global Analytics of Things (AoT) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Analytics of Things (AoT).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

Google

SAP

Intel

IBM

Cisco

TIBCO

AGT

Capgemini

Accenture

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Predictive Maintenance & Assets Management

Sales & Customer Management

Energy Management

Security Management

Inventory Management

Infrastructure Management

Building Automation

Remote Monitoring

Others

