Automotive Parts and Components Overview with detailed analysis by Top Key Players: Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Parts and Components in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Parts and Components in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Parts and Components market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.



Economies including Europe, North America, and the Middle East account for a significant share of the Automotive Parts and Components market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR on account of rising in disposable incomes. Regarding revenue, the U.S. market is anticipated to hold a significant share in the Automotive Parts and Components market over the forecast period.

The key manufacturers in the Automotive Parts and Components include

Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp., Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive,Gestamp,BorgWarner Inc.,Hyundai-WIA Corp.,Magneti Marelli,Samvardhana Motherson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

Aftermarket

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Parts and Components market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Parts and Components Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Parts and Components, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Parts and Components, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Parts and Components, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Automotive Parts and Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Parts and Components sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Parts and Components Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.2 Interiors & Exteriors

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Automotive Parts and Components by Countries

6 Europe Automotive Parts and Components by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Parts and Components by Countries

8 South America Automotive Parts and Components by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Parts and Components by Countries

10 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Segment by Type

11 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Segment by Application

12 Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast (2017-2022)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Analyst Introduction

15.3 Data Source



