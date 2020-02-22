Data bridge market research presents Automotive Rubber Molded Components market report that will deliver us an input into estimate a long time of 2019 until 2026. This report ponders the major elements controlling the development of the Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Markets such as drivers, restrictions, openings and tests which are inferred from the Porter’s Five Powers device and SWOT examination. Automotive Rubber Molded Components market is anticipated to witness development amid the estimate period due to developing request at the conclusion client level.

This report gives an edge to not as it were challenge but moreover to outperform the competition. The territorial division incorporates the authentic and figure request for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report spells out the showcase definition, classifications, applications, and key patterns as well as educates how the showcase is modifying in and how will it influence deals, purport, send out and revenue.

Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 35.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 57.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in the rubber molding market along with the rising number of vehicle sales.

Major Competitors:

Continental AG

Dana Limited

Federal-Mogul LLC

HUTCHINSON

Cooper Standard

TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

SKF

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Trelleborg AB

ALP GROUP

Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd.

Hebei Shida Seal Group Co. Ltd.

NOK CORPORATION

Steele Rubber Products

Rubber The Right Way

Timco Rubber

Tubular Products Company

CGR Products

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics.

Segmentation:

By Material (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM), Natural Rubber (NR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Others)

(Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM), Natural Rubber (NR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Others)

(Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Others) By Components (Seals, Weather Strips, Gaskets, Hoses, Grommets, Bellows, Others)

(Seals, Weather Strips, Gaskets, Hoses, Grommets, Bellows, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increase in vehicle sales and high growth in the automotive vehicles market is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in the market and innovative production methods is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Instability in the technological demands and changes to the applicable market is expected to restrain the market growth

Volatile raw material prices and lack of raw materials in the developing regions for the market is also expected to restrain the market growth

Table of Contents

MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Market Segmentation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Premium Market Trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Technology Roadmap

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Continued……….

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive rubber molded components market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive rubber molded components market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, United States Environmental Protection Agency issued a revised proposal setting more flexible standards and regulations regarding the production and operations of a vehicle. This step is expected to increase the vehicles sales.

In January 2015, Continental AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Veyance Technologies Inc., impacting the position of the company in the rubber and plastics market signifying its share and emphasizing growth in the sector.

