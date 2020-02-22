Automotive Whiplash Protection Equipment Market – Rising demand for safer driving and expected regulations for safety in automobiles is projected to drive the expansion of the market

Whiplash is a non-medical word describing a series of injuries, predominantly to the neck, caused by sudden distortion of the neck. Whiplash Protection System, or WHIPS, is a system to safeguard the neck against automotive whiplash injuries. The system was introduced by Volvo in the year 1998. Whiplash protection system equipped seats are designed in such a fashion that the backrest helps to safeguard the front occupant’s neck in the case of a rear impact on the vehicle., The front seat headrests and backrests are lowered to change the seating position of the front seat passenger and the driver once the WHIPS system is deployed. The core energy is absorbed via a hinge located at the base of the seat. This mechanism allows the seat to move round the occupant’s hip joint while moving backward to absorb extra energy. A piece of metal present inside the backrest hinge distorts at the time of impact, absorbing more energy. Rising number of accidents along with increasing significance of driver safety is anticipated to drive the automotive whiplash protection equipment market during the forecast period.

Automotive whiplash protection systems are usually offered in high-end vehicles, as they are generally not considered crucial enough to be integrated in economy cars. The key reason for the same is the enormously budget cognizant nature of the buyers in the broader segment that makes it challenging for manufacturers to add such safety systems. The primary importance goes to airbags and ABS systems, after which the manufacturers add other systems in accordance with the price range of the car. However, tighter safety regulations are being implemented the world over, thereby making it compulsory for automobile manufacturers to implement safety systems including whiplash protection systems. These systems are one of the most vital safety systems in the event of back-end collisions. The rising demand for safer driving and expected regulations for safety in automobiles is projected to drive the expansion of the market for automotive whiplash protection equipment market during the forecast period.

The global automotive whiplash protection equipment market can be segmented into vehicle type and geography. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. According to a report published in the World Health Organization in 2016, around 20-50 million people suffer from non-fatal injuries in road crashes in the world per year, and it has been proved that with the usage of the right safety systems, this number can be successfully brought down. This along with stringent regulatory norms that are being formulated and implemented in the field of passenger safety are estimated to encourage the expansion of the passenger car segment, thereby expanding the overall market for automotive whiplash protection equipment.

In terms of geography, the global automotive whiplash protection equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable rate in the global market due to increase vehicle production, increase in the purchasing power of consumers, and rise in investments by leading industry players in the region, especially in the emerging economies of China and India. Lack of proper safety in automobiles and increase in government initiatives to curtail the insufficiency is anticipated to impact the global market positively.

Key players operating in the global automotive whiplash protection equipment market include, Volvo, Autoliv Inc., ITW Automotive Products GmbH, and GRAMMER AG. Other companies operating in the market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin Seiki Corporation, Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation and Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA.