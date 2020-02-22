Bottled Water Market Comprehensive Growth Study with Top Key Players: The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Danone, Nestlé Waters, FIJI Water, Bebidas Fruki S.A., Sunny Delight Beverages Co., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Icelandic Glacial, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD EUROPE, Aje., CG Roxane LLC, The Mountain Valley Spring Company, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd., Voss Water

Bottled Water Market study integrates market modules development conditions and definition. The Global Bottled Water Market is classified according to type, type of product, type of material, application, vertical and end-use applications. The market is categorized in terms of presentation in the next piece. This statistical survey research report also refers to the presentation segments of the global market. The report highlights the important trends and dynamics that affect market growth, including constraints, drivers and opportunities. A number of research tools have been exercised to provide an accurate understanding of this market, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

This report provides data on the technological advances that are likely to occur in the coming years or are taking place at present. The report examines the imminent Global Bottled Water Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America on a regional basis. In addition, the countries generating high revenue in these regions have also been examined in these countries, along with comprehensive coverage and innovation.

Global Bottled Water Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Key Market Competitors:

CG Roxane LLC

Icelandic Glacial

Vichy Catalan Corporation

Bebidas SA

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water, AJE

Market Landscape:

By Product Type: (Still wate, Sparkling wate, Functional water)

(Still wate, Sparkling wate, Functional water) By Distribution Channel: (Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others)

(Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others) By Geography: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Nestlé Waters collaborated with Danone and Origin Materials to develop PET plastic bottles, which were made from 100% renewable and sustainable resources.

In November 2017, The Coca-Cola Company launched its bottled water brand Kinley in Nepal in order to gain domestic market share.

Bottled water is packaged drinking water, for instance, mineral water, distilled water, wall water or spring water. It may or may not be carbonated. Bottled water is available in different sizes ranging from small single serving bottles to larger bottles.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bottled water market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bottled water market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

