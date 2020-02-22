Canola Lecithin Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Market Outlook for Canola lecithin Market:

Canola Lecithin is a plant-based yellowish-brown, translucent and a viscous fluid which is mainly used as an emulsifier, wetting agent, stabilizer, instantising agent, release agent, lubricant, antioxidant, and dispersant. Canola lecithin is obtained by extraction of canola seeds to produce crude canola oil, this canola oil is further processed to produce liquid canola lecithin. Canola lecithin can be used in a wide range of food applications such as chocolate and confectionery, bakery and convenience foods.

Canola lecithin demand in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry

The demand for cost-effective and label-friendly food ingredients is creating a market for the use of canola lecithin in the food industry. The non-GMO canola lecithin has been successful in catching the attention of the different food manufacturers and industries like pharmaceuticals and animal feed. According to an internal survey, it is predicted that the U.S. canola market can rise up to around 4.5% over a period of time. The taste, functionality, and color of canola lecithin are also very much similar to other lecithin options such as those obtained from soya, egg-yolk, and sunflower that are present in the market which makes it easy to incorporate canola lecithin in the variety of food products by making minor modifications in process.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, about 33% adult population in the U.S. is obese and similar conditions are arising all around the world which makes it more important to encourage the use of healthy and nutritive food products. These health-related issues make it important to use canola lecithin which is a natural, safe as well as a nutritive ingredient.

The canola lecithin has an anti-oxidative property which helps to improve the shelf-life of the food products and so can be also useful in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. The convenience market is also increasing as there is ease of storage, ease of use and also shelf-live increases. As the convenience market increase, the canola lecithin market will also correspondingly increase. The main reason is that it is added with various powdered food products as it improves the “wetting” ability of the powder and helps in the dispersion of the hydrophilic powder components.

The demand for skin care products such as lotions, creams, etc., is increasing globally. The consumers are also looking for organic and vegan cosmetic products which can enhance the market demand for canola lecithin.

Global Canola lecithin Market: Segmentation:

Canola lecithin market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Powder

Liquid​_

Canola lecithin market segmentation on the basis of available grades:

Standard

Extra filtered

Bleached

Hydrolyzed

Canola lecithin market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food and Beverages Bakery Confectionery Convenience foods: soups, sauces, etc. Dairy



Meat and fish: Ground meat products and fillings.

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Animal feed

Industrial

Canola lecithin market segmentation on the basis of functionality:

Wetting

Emulsification

Softening

Stabilization

Global Canola lecithin Market: Key Participants

Some of the global key market players are Cargill, Ciranda, Austrade Inc., Lecico, American Chemie, European Ingredients Supply & Services B.V., Archer Daniels Midland, Naturz Organics, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Lipoid, BungeMaxx, among the others

Global Canola lecithin Market: Key Developments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Cargill’s non-GMO, organic canola lecithin as a food ingredient in September 2017. This approval has opened the market for canola lecithin in different industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Opportunities for Canola lecithin Market Participants:

The educational marketing and advertising of the product can help in increasing the use of canola lecithin. Modification of canola lecithin by the process such as acetylation, removal of neutral lipids using acetone, hydroxylation, hydrogenation etc., have been studied. The studies have shown that modified canola oil has more advantage over the crude form in case of ruminants with respect to their nutrition degradation. Similar research can be done further to check the effects of modified canola lecithin as an ingredient in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. The hydroxylated lecithin has enhanced emulsification, dispersing, and wetting properties and so such modifications can help to increase their applications in different industries.

