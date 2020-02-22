Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market Demand Research and Technology Advancements 2019 to 2023

Global Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market – Segmented by Type (Cylindrical Capacitive Sensor, Rectangular Capacitive Sensor), End-User Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The scope of the report includes various segments by type cylindrical capacitive sensor, and rectangular capacitive sensor, and is limited to aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive and marine end-user industries. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The global capacitive proximity sensor market was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.21 billion by end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: PANASONIC CORPORATION, TURCK INC, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC., OMRON CORPORATION, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES (BROADCOM LIMITED), FARGO CONTROLS INC., IFM ELECTRONIC GMBH, PEPPERL + FUCHS GMBH, and FARGO CONTROLS, amongst others..

The Capacitive Proximity Sensor are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Capacitive Proximity Sensor have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Capacitive Proximity Sensor market growth over the projected period.

One of the Major Drivers for the Market is the Growth in Industrial Automation:

The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for a larger and wider adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the capacitive proximity sensor market.

Key Developments

August 2017 – Honeywell announced launch of Proximity Sensors for Aircraft. Honeywell has launched a new series of self-diagnosing sensors designed to improve the performance of aircraft systems and reduce maintenance costs by helping to eliminate false readings. Its integral health monitoring (IHM) proximity sensors, which detect when a sensor has been damaged or otherwise affected, can be integrated into an aircrafts thrust reverser actuation system, flight controls, doors and landing gear, among others

Application of Capacitive Proximity Sensor Market:

Capacitive sensors can detect metal and non-metal objects rather nearly all other materials. They also sense fluid level, chemical concoctions, and liquid level, etc. of any object within the range. They are used for industrial purpose. These sensors can detect dielectric materials like plastic, glass or such fluids. It enables them to figure out the level of different elements in their compositions. They are installed in a wide range of industries, such as food, automotive, or in storage and conveyor systems.

