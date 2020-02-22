Caster wheels Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Caster wheels Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2027” to its database.

Caster wheels Market: Introduction

Moving bulky items using wheels has been a practice that has been around since the early existence of the ancient civilization. Caster wheels were first patented by David A. Fisher, whose discovery was initially considered for furniture. Later, caster wheels began to be used for industrial purposes as they were extremely heavy. However, eventually, casters wheels’ design changed to include many features, such as brakes, direction locks, shock absorbers, etc. Now a days, caster wheels are found everywhere — from office desk chairs and hospital beds to automotive factories, etc.

In 1981, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published its lifting guide. Since that time, the industry has responded by working to reduce the amount of manual lifting, lowering and carrying found in workplaces, often replacing those tasks with pulling and pushing. Also, at workplaces, overexertion was ranked as the highest cause of disabling injuries. According to a study, in 2015, injuries related to material handling cost business stood at $14.2 billion in direct expenses. Moreover, it was estimated that 10% of major back injuries in the industry are associated with pulling or pushing tasks. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for caster wheels has increased over the years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12466

Caster wheels Market: Dynamics

Globally, with the growth in the number of malls, hospitals and clinics, the demand for caster wheels is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. Caster wheels facilitate rapid mobility of patients in clinics and hospitals. However, factors, such as noisy wheels and rolling resistance, might hamper the growth of caster wheels market. Also, the engineered plastic material used in caster wheels can be very expensive and this might further hinder the growth of the caster wheels market.

Caster wheels Market: Trend/ Standards

A trending opportunity in the caster wheels market is the need to reduce the risk of workplace injuries, particularly overexertion. There are many safety and health organizations that regulate the noise that caster wheels can make on a plant floor and made compulsion for use of this equipment. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CCOHS (Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety) recommends that horizontal force (maximum) exerted should not be more than 50 pound force and mandate use of caster wheel in hospitals. Similarly, there are various kind of safety standards in various region that enforce the use of caster wheels market.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12466

Caster wheels Market: Regional Outlook

The global caster wheel market is segmented into nine key regions: India, China, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2018, growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be a key market for caster wheels because of the availability of downstream operations.

Caster wheels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Rigid

Swivel

Industrial

Braking and Locking

On the basis of weight, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

On the basis of type of material, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Forged Steel

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Polyurethane

Mold on Rubber

Phenolic Resin

Others

On the basis of type of end-use industry, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Food Industry

Medical

Textile Industry

Agricultural Machines

Caster wheels Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Caster wheels market across the globe are:

DH Casters International

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.

Tente

Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd.

Veekay Impex

Colson Casters

Cascoo Europe GmbH

Rhombus Rollen Holding GmbH

Steinco Paul vom GmbH

Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd.

Brauer

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report From Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=12466&licType=S

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]