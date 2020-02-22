Citrus Oils Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Therapeutics application uses wide quantities of citrus oils, essential oils contain relatively large amounts of citrus oil. Growing consumer interest in aromatherapy directly contributes to the revenue increase in the therapeutic massage oils segment and is therefore an important driver for the growth of the global citrus oils market. The other factor is that essential oils are priced much higher than all other products in which citrus oils are included as an ingredient. This higher price is responsible for collecting huge revenues for the global citrus oils market.

The global Citrus Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Citrus Oils market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Citrus Oils in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Citrus Oils in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Citrus Oils market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Citrus Oils market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Symrise

Lionel Hitchen

Bontoux

Citrus and Allied Essences

Young Living Essential Oils

Citrus Oleo

Mountain Rose Herbs

DOTERRA International

Citrosuco

Citromax

Market size by Product

Orange Oil

Bergamot Oil

Lemon Oil

Lime Oil

Mandarin Oil

Grapefruit Oil

Market size by End User

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Home Care Products

Therapeutic Massage Oils

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

