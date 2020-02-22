Compounded Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Compounded resins are obtained by mixing base polymers with additives for enhancing the properties of polymers. This process is called compounding, and it improves the physical, thermal, and electrical, and aesthetic characteristics of polymers.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Compounded Resins Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of thermoplastic polymers, thermosetting polymers, and elastomers across various end-user industries including automotive and aerospace, household goods, construction and infrastructure, electrical and electronics industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Compounded Resins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Schulman

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

• RTP Company

• SABIC

• Solvay

Market driver

• Increasing developments in thermoplastics industry

Market challenge

• Introduction of green products

Market trend

• 3D printing applications in aerospace industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Thermoplastic polymers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Thermosetting polymers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Elastomers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Automotive and aerospace – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Household goods – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Construction and infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing production capacities and installation of new compounding plants

• 3D printing applications in aerospace industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Schulman

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

• RTP Company

• SABIC

• Solvay

