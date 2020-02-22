Contextual Advertising Market Regions, Type and Application Forecast 2025 With Twitter, SAP, Amazon, Google, Adobe, Facebook, Yahoo & More

Contextual Advertising Market is expected to reach USD 420.50 billion by 2025 from USD 106.42 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of contextual advertising market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in contextual advertising market in order to sustain in long run.

The factor proves that the telecommunication and media industry is growing and will derive the market of contextual advertising. Contextual advertising is targeted advertisement which appears on the website based on user’s last browsing history and cookies. These types of advertising are mostly logos, pictures, texts and others. This advertisement mostly appears on webpage, email, instant messaging and are also known as ad banners. The renowned players in contextual advertising market are

Google

Facebook

Microsoft

Yahoo

Twitter

Amazon

Act-On Software

Simplycast

Flytxt

Infolinks

Adobe Systems

Amobee

Net

Millennial Media

Flurry

SAP among other

The contextual advertising market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

According to Statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued around USD 1.4 trillion and estimated to grow around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020.

According to Outlook Report, The U.S. media and entertainment industry is USD 735 billion which includes television program, commercials, streaming content, broadcast, radio and other.

Market Segmentation: Global Contextual Advertising Market

The market is based on approach, type, development and industry segments.

Based on approach, the market is segmented into

Mass contextual advertising Focused contextual advertising Contextual behavioral advertising Contextual billboard advertising



Based on type, the market is segmented into

Activity-based advertising Location-based advertising and others



Based on deployment, the market is segmented into

Mobile devices Desktops Digital billboards



Based on industry, the market is segmented into

Consumer goods Retail, and restaurants Telecom and it Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) Media and entertainment Travel Transportation and automobiles Healthcare Academia and government



Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing use of social media by peoples

Raising demand for personalized marketing strategies

Growing trend of mobile advertisement

Increasing privacy concerns due to behavioral tracking

Low conversion ratio due to user annoyance

