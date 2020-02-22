Cottonseed hulls Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Cottonseed hulls Market:

Cottonseed hulls are the outer coverings of cotton seeds. They are rich in fiber but have a low content of calcium, phosphorous, protein and energy. Cottonseed hulls contain about 8% of cotton linters which has almost 100% cellulose in them. Cottonseed hulls serve as a good source to feed ruminants. Cottonseed hulls are also used in industries like furfural production, plastic manufacturing, and oil drilling. Cottonseed hulls serve as a substrate for fungal cultivation. Cottonseed hulls are also used as metal ion adsorbents in aqueous solutions and are therefore useful for wastewater treatment as it adsorbs unwanted metals such as Zn(II), Cu(II) and Ni(II).

Cottonseed hulls demand is growing in the feed industry

The world production of cotton has been increasing since the past decades. India has been the largest cotton producer in the year 2017/2018 which was about 6.21 million metric tons. The other major producers are the USA, China, Brazil, and Australia. This increase in production of cotton also favors an increase in the by-product, i.e., cottonseed hulls and can be further utilized in the market.

The feeding plays an important role in proper growth, development, and maintenance of the livestock. The feeding can affect the quality and quantity of milk produced by the ruminants. Also, the increase in human population has led to increase in demand for milk and it’s derivatives such as yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, etc., which can be fulfilled only when efficient feed is provided to ruminants. Cottonseed hulls can prove to be a good source of feed to the livestock.

The worldwide demand for meat is also expanding. The mass production and consumption of meat, the increase in awareness about the quality and safety of the meat are the factors that have increased the demand of the feed industry. The increase in government rules and regulations and awareness about human and animal health has led to the use of organic and natural products. The market for organic products is growing because of which cottonseed hulls are a favorable source of livestock feed. The European legislation has made rules so as to ensure that the livestock feed does not cause any harm to animals, humans as well as the environment. They have also prohibited the use of antibiotics and so they are most likely to prefer the feeds such as cottonseed hulls which is organic as well as has shown positive effects on the growth of livestock.

The availability of cereals grains as animal feed will reduce in future due to resource depletion, climate change and competition for food and other resources, due to which the by-product such as cottonseed hulls can serve as a beneficial feed. Cottonseed hulls serve as a safe and low-cost feed for ruminants.

Cottonseed hulls are also mixed with certain cottonseed meals to create a higher density product which makes it easy for handling and transportation. Therefore this also creates the demand for cottonseed hulls.

Global Cottonseed hulls Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the Cottonseed hulls market is segmented into-

Bulk

Pellets

On the basis of end use, the Cottonseed hulls market is segmented into-

Fungal cultivation

Animal nutrition

Wastewater treatment

Furfural production

Global Cottonseed hulls Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market players are Mamta Cotton Industries, Pramoda Exim Corporation, Prem International, Shree Ram Proteins Ltd., SMM TRADERS, GIMATex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Harman Cottex and Seeds Pvt. Ltd, Eco Export, VM General Trading Pty Ltd among the others.

Opportunities for Cottonseed hulls Market Participants:

The educational marketing about the benefits of cottonseed hulls as a livestock feed can further promote awareness among the remote locations. Cottonseed hulls have been effective in adsorption of unwanted metals from the wastewater at the lab-scale level. But further research should be carried out on the usage of cottonseed hulls at a large scale for the wastewater treatment. Further studies can be carried out on compositional change of cottonseed hulls on livestock and study their effect.

