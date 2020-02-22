Data Quality Tools Market Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025 Talend, SAP, SAS, Informatica, Oracle, IBM, Others
Global data quality tools market report studies the business skills for every realm supported the client buying patterns, political economy parameters, development rate, and market demand and provide states. It includes a comprehensive analysis of the Markets growth prospects and Restrictions. The report discusses all the market trends and analyses all the impact of consumers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The data quality tools report is generated supported the market sort, size of the organization, convenience on-premises and therefore the end-users’ organization sort, and therefore the convenience in areas like North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Mideast .
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Informatica
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Information Builders
- Syncsort Inc.
- Tamr Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Pitney Bowes Inc.,
- Talend,
The other players in the market are Experian PLC, Trianz, Neopost S.A., Oceanos, Inc., Siftrock, Cloudingo, RingLead, DupeCatcher, ArcGIS Data Reviewer, and many more. The global data quality tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data quality tools industry for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The data quality tools helps to analyse the sets of information as well as to identify inadequate data. It helps in maintaining customer relationship management (CRM), data integration, or regulatory requirements. The data quality tools helps in extracting huge data from numerous sources and use this data to provide more ways of analysing the businesses. To maintain the data quality is a difficult task and also had become crucially important. Many of the organization use data quality tools to jump-start their data quality initiatives to have data quality program growth as they also provide normalization and de-duplication features.
- In 2015, Experian Data Quality launched a new self-service bulk email validation. This service tool help in providing customers with additional access options to data quality tools. It also offers option to customers for using data cleansing when they want.
- In 2016, Melissa Data, a provider of global contact data quality and address management tools company entered into partnership with Pentaho, a subsidiary of Hitachi Company to develop data quality tools and services for Hadoop.
This data quality tools are made available via API or local web service. It helps to eliminate coding and programming necessary to achieve Hadoop data quality. Thus the market of data quality tools is vastly growing.
Overview of the report
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the data quality tools market and submarkets.
- To assess the market shares for new entrants
- Strategic profiling of the key players and brands
- To describe the industry trends and developments
Segmentation: Global Data Quality Tools Market
By Data Type
- Customer Data
- Financial Data
- Product Data
- Compliance Data
- Supplier Data
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Business Function
- Marketing, Sales
- Finance
- Legal
- Operations
- Human Resources
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and E-commerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Market Drivers:
- Growing volume of business data
- Need for improving bottom-line performance through better customer engagement
- Adoption of external data sources
- Growing regulatory pressure and risk to brand reputation
Market Restraint:
- Lack of Awareness
