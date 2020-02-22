Dental Handpieces Market Growth with Global Industry Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Dental Handpieces Market (Product – Hybrid Air-electric Handpieces, Air-driven Handpieces, and Electric Handpieces; Speed – High-speed, and Low-speed; End User – Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global dental handpieces market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13497

A dental handpiece is an equipment or device generally used to drill into the tooth with low and high speed. The dental handpiece is referred to as a dental drill or dental engine. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing a rapid increase in the adoption of branded and technologically improved products.

The global dental handpieces market is primarily driven by the rising number of dental healthcare experts in developing as well as developed countries. Moreover, change in drinking and eating habits and the fastest rise in the global aging population is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, the lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions and the rise in the cost of dental care products is expected to hinder the demand for the global dental handpieces market. Nonetheless, growing in awareness about health and safety, the surge in per capita income of emerging economies, and reimbursement policies by the various government of developing countries is anticipated to create a new opportunity for the global dental handpieces market.

The region, the global dental handpieces market is bifurcated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global dental handpieces market in 2018 on an account of the adoption rate of new techniques is very rapid, the technological advancements, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region supported by government policies.

Moreover, the presence of end-users, as well as major players of the market with big investment plans and common can easily afford the cost of technologically advanced products that offer quality and safety output is expected to propel the dental handpieces market in the region over the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for dental handpieces as its technology adaptation rate is high after North America and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Segment Covered

The report on the global dental handpieces market covers segments such as product, speed, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include hybrid air-electric handpieces, air-driven handpieces, and electric handpieces. On the basis of speed, the sub-markets include high-speed and low-speed. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include dental clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-dental-handpieces-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as NSK Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Dentatus, KaVo Dental, Inovadent, ACTEON Group, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., DENTAMERICA INC., Medidenta International Inc., and Dentflex.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the dental handpieces.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.