Desktop Virtualization Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2019 to 2023

Global Desktop Virtualization Market in Energy Sector – Segmented by Desktop Delivery Platform (HVD, HSD), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The demand for energy is ever-expanding. This puts pressure on enterprises in the energy sector to cut down their operating costs and streamline business processes. This is leading to the deployment of various solutions to meet this requirement. One such technology being adopted by enterprises in the energy domain is desktop virtualization, which allows them to run multiple operating systems and applications, thereby making their IT infrastructure simpler and efficient. With cloud computing transforming the energy sector, desktop virtualization is expected to enable this transition. It helps meet the needs of the users more effectively and securely.

The global desktop virtualization market in energy sector is expected to register a CAGR of 10.13% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Major Players: CITRIX SYSTEMS INC., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, IBM, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, PARALLELS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, DELL INC., RED HAT INC., NCOMPUTING, ERICOM SOFTWARE INC., TEMS, INC., and VMWARE INC., amongst others…

Inquire/Sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064877/global-desktop-virtualization-market-in-energy-sector-segmented-by-desktop-delivery-platform-hvd-hsd-deployment-mode-on-premises-cloud-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=23

The Desktop Virtualization are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Desktop Virtualization have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Desktop Virtualization market growth over the projected period.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing is Driving Market Growth:

Cloud computing is being used by several organizations to reduce costs and have access to the data and applications that are not installed in the computers or servers. Clouds have emerged as an infrastructure which will enable rapid delivery of computing resources as a utility in a dynamically scalable and virtual manner. Today, 85% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, up from 82% in 2016. The higher cloud adoption rate and the inclination of enterprises towards deploying desktops on cloud are driving the usage of desktop virtualization.

Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064877/global-desktop-virtualization-market-in-energy-sector-segmented-by-desktop-delivery-platform-hvd-hsd-deployment-mode-on-premises-cloud-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Key Developments

December 2017 – Citrix Systems XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide the workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build an Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

June 2017 – Microsoft acquired Cloudyn, a company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services. This acquisition is expected to accelerate digital transformation for customers and partners with Azure.

HVD Holds the Largest Market Share:

HVD is used to connect applications to the data stored on remote servers. The (cloud) service provider is held responsible for data storage, backup, upgrade, and security. Features like high availability and power optimization are quite common across cloud-based products and services in the market. The competitors are focused on incorporating Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with their cloud workspace, expanding the capabilities of performance monitoring, improving client experience with device performance, and identifying integration along with delivery of VDI on converged as well as hyper-converged infrastructure platforms.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future Desktop Virtualization market in retail analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]