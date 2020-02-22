Emergency Location Transmitter Market by Technology Advancements and Demands 2019 to 2023

Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market – Segmented by Type (Emergency Location Transmitter (ELT), Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon (EPIRB)), End-user Vertical (Aviation, Government, Marine), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The scope of the report is limited to the type of transmitters used and the verticals in which they are used. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

During times of emergency, emergency location transmitting devices can be activated so that the search and rescue teams can come to aid. Increasing aviation/maritime disaster and ease of locating the source are driving the emergency location transmitter market.

The emergency location transmitter market was valued at USD 111.43 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 147.46 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Major Players: ACR ELECTRONICS, INC., AVI SURVIVAL PRODUCTS, EMERGENCY BEACON CORP, MCMURDO, and DSS AVIATION, amongst others..

Inquire/Sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064914/global-emergency-location-transmitter-market-segmented-by-type-emergency-location-transmitter-elt-personal-locator-beacon-plb-emergency-position-indication-radio-beacon-epirb-end-user-vertical-aviation-government-marine-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=23

The Emergency Location Transmitter are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Emergency Location Transmitter have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Emergency Location Transmitter market growth over the projected period.

Increasing Aviation/Maritime Disasters:

During incidents such as the Iran Aseman Airlines ATR 72-212 crash in 2018, the Saratov Airlines Antonov An148 crash in 2018, the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804s in 2016, and the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, search and rescue operations teams were able to narrow down the crash sites with the help of ELT devices. MH370s disappearance still remains a mystery but the officials were given a possible crash area based on the beacon aboard MH370. Increasing maritime/aviation accidents and increased adoption of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while trekking or skiing are driving the market forward, while penalties for false activations, issues of unregistered products, and strict regulations and guidelines on the standards to be followed may impede the market growth.

Browse Full Report @: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064914/global-emergency-location-transmitter-market-segmented-by-type-emergency-location-transmitter-elt-personal-locator-beacon-plb-emergency-position-indication-radio-beacon-epirb-end-user-vertical-aviation-government-marine-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=23

Key Developments

February 2018 – ARTEX, an ACR Electronics, Inc. brand, introduced the world’s only 406 MHz approved transport-grade alkaline battery-powered Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT). It provides significant benefits and savings in the cost of ownership through reduced, acquisition, installation, and maintenance.

June 2017 – McMurdo launched Kannad GADSS Distress Tracking ELT. It enables the autonomous tracking of commercial aircraft in distress through innovations such as trigger-in-flight capability, allowing the beacon to automatically transmit a distress signal with the aircraft’s accurate position.

Military:

Military is one of the largest sectors to adopt ELT. ELT and Search and Rescue Light are carried by elite military forces around the world to locate the exact location of the personnel while on a rescue mission. PLB is also carried by the military to send the GPS location while in danger.

Moreover, countries are spending more and more on military. In 2018, the United States is poised to spend USD 686 billion on defense and military. In 2016, the United States, China, and India were the highest spenders on defense and military and spent USD 1,026 billion, USD 736 billion, and USD 213 billion, respectively.

Thus, with increasing spending on military and with the government focusing more on the safety of its personnel, the spending on emergency location transmitters is bound to increase.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future Emergency Location Transmitter market in retail analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]