End Mill Holders Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

Mainly used to hold end mills, end mill holders are employed in heavy engineering and machining applications. When compared to collets, end mill holders offer more rigidity in holding a tool at its center, but are not versatile to the same degree. For instance, end mill holders are able to hold only a single size of shank, which means an undersized shank will not be on the center, whereas, any sized shank can be accommodated within a collet’s range.

End Mill Holders Market: Dynamics

End mill holders are widely demanded by the manufacturing sector and in several industries. They are used in manufacturing and fabricating parts for a number of industries, including automotive, defense, and medical, among others. An optimistic growth in the end-use industries is anticipated to keep the market for end mill holders driven over the forecast period. While engineering also has a significant influence on the overall manufacturing sector, continuous research and development also leads to product differentiation among the market players operating in this business vertical. With the end mill holders being chiefly employed for lathe machines and CNC machines, there has been a surge in the demand for skilled technicians. This necessity of skilled personnel for operation and maintenance activities also acts as a restraint in the end mill holders market across the globe. Among the recent trends in the end mill holders market, the need for lowering the temperature of the holder, tool, and work piece has risen, giving rise to the market penetration of end mill holders with coolant channels.

End Mill Holders Market: Segmentation

The global end mill holders market can be segmented on the basis of machine type, length, taper type, and end use industry.

On the basis of machine type, the global end mill holders market can be segmented into:

CNC (Computer Numerical Controlled) Machines VMC (Vertical Machine Center) Machines HMC (Horizontal Machine Center) Machines

CNC Turning Machines

Others (Drill Taps, Milling Machines, Lathe Machines, etc.)

On the basis of length, the global end mill holders market can be segmented into:

Stubby End Mill Holders

Standard End Mill Holders

Extended Length End Mill Holders

On the basis of taper type, the global end mill holders market can be segmented into:

R8 Tapers

Straight Shanks

PSC (Polygonal Shanks)

Morse Tapers

V – Flange Tapers

BT Flange Tapers

NMTB

HSK

On the basis of end use industry, the global end mill holders market can be segmented into:

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Engineering

Defense & Aerospace

Medical & Research

Construction

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Woodworking & Carpentry

General Manufacturing & Fabrication

End Mill Holders Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the end mill holders market is expected to witness strong growth in regions that are largely focused on expanding their manufacturing sectors. The North America end mill holders market is estimated to be a prominent market, followed by countries in Western Europe. Growth in the automotive sector is fuelling the demand for end mill holders in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness comparatively high growth over the forecast period, and be one of the top two regions in terms of consumption of end mill holders. The growth in China’s manufacturing sector has been healthy in the recent past, and the market for end mill holders in the country is anticipated to expand at an optimistic rate over the forecast period. Government support to MSMEs (Minor, Small and Medium Enterprises) in India is expected to be the major driving factor contributing to the rapid growth of the end mill holders market in the country. The marketplace for end mill holders in India is expected to gain significant momentum pertaining to the consumer goods & electronics industry, as GST- and demonetization-induced effects begin to fade away gradually. Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and other parts of Europe are estimated to contribute significant shares to the global end mill holders market while expanding at a steady pace in the coming years.