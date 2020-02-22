Europe Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2024: Philips Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Physio-Control

European countries such as Italy and France passed legislation laws in 2001 and 2007 respectively, authorizing the use of AED by a layperson. As a result of these laws and nationwide defibrillation programs undertaken by various local and national governments, a large number of AEDs have been installed at public places such as shopping centers, airports, offices, government buildings, schools, health & sports clubs, transportation centers, daycare centers, and casinos. Thus, the increasing installation of public access AEDs boosts the growth of this market.

Various regional, national, and international associations such as World Heart Federation, American Heart Association, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, European Resuscitation Council, British Heart Foundation, Asia Pacific Heart Association, etc., are spreading awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, chain of survival, and the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation in saving an SCA victim. To promote the awareness of AED and increase the number of people trained in CPR and AED use, heart safety organizations across the U.S. celebrate the first week of June as ‘National CPR/AED Awareness Week’. In addition, education and training on CPR and use of AEDs is also provided to emergency response personnel, firefighters, police officers, and first responders. Thus, increasing awareness of the lifesaving potential of AED stimulates the growth of this market.

By geography the AED market is segmented into 9 countries Germany, France, U.K. Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium and rest of the Europe.Based on End-Users the AED are mostly used in Hospitals and public accessfacilities in 2015 followed by alternate care, pre-hospitals and home healthcare.

Major players operating in the European automated external defibrillator (AED) market are

Philips Healthcare,

Cardiac Science Corporation,

ZOLL Medical Corporation,

Physio-Control, Inc.,

Nihon Kohden Corporation

HeartSine Technologies, Inc. among others.

