Fibre to the Home Market to Remain Lucrative at US$ 37 Bn During 2017-2027

A new research publication titled “Fibre to the Home Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” devised by Future Market Insights reveals various aspects such as trends, growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, developments etc., across key regions in the globe. A weighted market segmentation is carried out to explore every angle of the global fibre to the home market from which actionable intelligence is derived.

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Growth of smart homes and gadgets, rising awareness regarding various advantages offered by fibre optics, favourable government initiatives in several regions, increasing adoption of environment friendly solutions (fibre connection emits less carbon footprint), rising demand for entertainment sources for residential applications, increasing demand for FTTH in schools, hospitals, government buildings and libraries, emergence of teleworking, rising demand for high speed internet, rising construction in emerging economies, increasing investments in the telecom sector, increasing internet users, rising demand for enhanced internet infrastructure and high immunity of fibre cabling are expected to drive the growth of the global fibre to the home market in the years to come. High initial cost of installation, its vulnerability to physical damage, threat of substitutes and stringent regulations on the pricing of FTTH are the main challenges faced by the fibre to the home market.

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Key Forecast Highlights

According to this research report, the global fibre to the home market is expected to reach a significant value and is poised to grow at a high 14.4% CAGR throughout the period of forecast. From a value of US$ 9.5 Bn in 2017, the global fibre to the home market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 37 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Segmental Analysis

The global fibre to the home market is segmented by use cases, download speed and by region.

By download speed , the 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high valuation of US$ 11,667.7 Mn by 2027 end. Also, 50 to 100 Mbps segment reflects high potential as it is the second largest region and is expected to grow at the highest rate to register a CAGR of 8.8% throughout the period of forecast

By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to be highly lucrative for the growth of fibre to the home market. The fibre to the home market in APEJ is expected to grow at the highest rate to register a stellar 18.4% CAGR and it is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 10 Bn by the end of the forecast period, thus dominating the market in the coming years

By use cases, internet TV segment is expected to grow at a significant 14.2% CAGR to reach a market value little higher than US$ 7 Bn by the end of the assessment year. VOIP segment is anticipated to be the second largest in terms of value

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Competitive Scenario

The research report on global fibre to the home market covers detailed analysis on various key players operating in the market. Key intelligence on these players includes SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, expansion plans, strategies, geographical reach, mergers and acquisitions etc. Major companies profiled in this extensive research study are China Telecom, China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group Plc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation and Softbank Group Corp