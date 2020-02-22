Fruit Filling Market : Opportunities in Key Application Sectors

Global Fruit Filling Market: Overview

The fruit filling and baking jam are in the same product category. However, the only significant difference is that the fruit filling doesn’t necessarily be baking proof. The fruit fillings are majorly used inside the tarts and cakes. Manufacturers are shifting towards fillings syrup type, which is made up of concentrated juices with a different type of starch as the primary stabilizer. The starch stabilizers are made up of potatoes, tapioca, corn, and other plants rich in starch.

Fruit fillings are also available in premium quality and are ideal for decorating the cream, cheesecakes, and other food items.

Fruit Fillings are extensively used in confectionery products, dairy products, bakery products, & desserts, convenience food, and beverage applications, owing to their functional properties, thereby playing a significant role in determining the desired attributes such as appearance, taste, texture and flavor in the food & beverage products.

The various factors such as the change in eating habits of consumers and increase in demand for confectionery and bakery products have increased the demand for fruit fillings in emerging economies.

Global Fruit Filling Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing health and diet concerns among the food consumers have driven the growth in the market. Further, snacking is becoming fourth important meal amongst the consumers. The fruit filling segment is expected to account for a significantly high share in the fillings & toppings market, over the forecast period. The demand for fruit fillings is higher in North America and Europe.

Increase in demand for fruit fillings in bakery and confectionery product is driving the market in European Union. The rise in population, per capita income, and growth in technologies have led to an increase in the consumption of food fillings in the emerging markets such as China and India

The increasing demand for organic fruit is also expected to expel the growth of fruit fillings.

Global Fruit Filling Market: Segmentation

By Product Type, the global fruit filling market is segmented into:

Strawberry

Pineapple

Apple

Peach

Blackberry Other fruits



Global Fruit Filling Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Fruit Filling market is segmented majorly into two segments namely, by product type and by distribution channel. By product type, the segment is further sub-segmented into strawberry, pineapple, apple, peach, blackberry, and other fruits.

Global Fruit Filling Market: Regional Outlook

The global Fruit Filling market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Europe is the leading market, in terms of revenue and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Fruit Filling Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the prominent players in the global fruit filling market are Baldwin Richardson Foods, Fruit Crown, Zentis, Schulze and Burch Biscuit, Lyons, Fruit Filling Inc, Wawona, Agrana, Dawn Food Products, Frexport (Altex Group), Famesa, Sensient Flavors, Alimentos Profusa and among others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. Companies are investing in the R&D and innovating new products.