Global Angiography Equipment Market: know Key Developments with Major Competitors Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Providian Medical, Soma Technology Inc. and Forecast to 2025

Global Angiography Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 15.45 billion by 2025, from USD 13.06 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Angiography Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are

GE Healthcare,

Siemens,

Royal Philips Electronics,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Terumo,

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation,

Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories),

Boston Scientific,

Medtronic,

Providian Medical,

Soma Technology, Inc.,

Canon Medical Systems,

Cordis Corporation,

Braun and

Angiodynamics among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Angiography Equipment Market

In March 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has launched Philips Azurion systems, The Philips Azurion is focused on adding workflow topographies that will helps help the physician without having to go to multiple views, imaging systems or screens in the angiography. This has helped and reinforced the company with its position in image-guided therapy solutions in India

In November 2016, Siemens Healthineers has introduces innovative robot-support Artis pheno angiography system that will help the company by enabling personalized, minimally invasive surgery for multimorbid patients to account for the changing disease pattern in the angiography techniques.

Major Market Drivers:

Growth in aging population and incidence of CVD

Growing awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities

Growing demand for interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgeries

Market Segmentation: Global Angiography Equipment Market

The global Angiography Equipment Market Is Segmented Based on:-

Product,

Technology,

Procedure,

Indication,

Application,

End User And

Geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into angiography equipment solutions. The angiography equipment solutions segment is further sub-segmented into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCDS), angiography balloons, angiography guidewires and angiography accessories.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into X-Ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography and other angiography technologies. The X-Ray angiography is further classified into image intensifiers and flat-panel detectors.

Based on geography the global Angiography Equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:-

North America &

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

