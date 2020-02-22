Global Atrial Fibrillation Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

The latest report on “Atrial Fibrillation Market (Product Type – Access Devices, Cardiac Monitors, EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, LAA Closure, and Other Products; End-user – Hospitals, Electrophysiology Labs, and Ambulatory Surgical Center; Application – Surgical, Diagnostic, and EP Ablation): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global atrial fibrillation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13508

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an irregular heartbeat that increases the risk of stroke, heart, and other complications, such as discomfort or chest pain. The treatment involves lifestyle changes, medication, and procedures such as ablation, surgery, and cardioversion.

The factor such as the aging population, rise in incidences of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes resulted in different heart diseases, which in turn, drives the global atrial fibrillation market. It is estimated that the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is higher in men than in women and higher in whites than in blacks. In 2017, According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 2.7–6.1 million people were suffering from atrial fibrillation in the U.S. Another factor such as poor eating habits, sedentary occupations, and various lifestyle illnesses may surge in cardiac issues, this in turns, increasing atrial fibrillation diseases. However, the high cost associated with the application of atrial fibrillation, devices is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities and technological development is seen in the treatment and diagnoses of atrial fibrillation is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Europe is anticipated to Hold a Major Share in the Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

Among the regions, Europe is anticipated to hold a major share in the global atrial fibrillation market owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies. Moreover, Germany has a higher role in this market, as various catheter ablation procedures are performed in this region. Furthermore, North America is accounted to hold the second position in this market over the forecast period owing to due to well-developed healthcare infrastructures. Moreover, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are a major contributor to North America atrial fibrillation market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this market throughout the forecast period due to a rise in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the geriatric population. Additionally, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure is also helping the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global atrial fibrillation market covers segments such as product type, end-user, and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include access devices, cardiac monitors, EP ablation catheters, EP diagnostic catheters, EP mapping & recording systems, LAA closure, and other products. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, electrophysiology labs, and ambulatory surgical centers. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include surgical, diagnostic, and EP ablation.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-atrial-fibrillation-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biotronik, MicroPort Scientific, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the atrial fibrillation.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.