Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market By Current Scenario, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume & Forecast Report

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is expected to reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2025, from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are Siemens AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, GRIFOLS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, Protagen AG, HYCOR, nova Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., bioMérieux India Private Limited, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc, AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, SQI Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, QIAGEN, Erba Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, ORGENTEC Diagnostika among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global autoimmune disease diagnosis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of autoimmune disease diagnosis market in the next 8 years. Research and diagnostics institutes across the world are undertaking initiatives in association with government organizations owing to rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders and rise in healthcare expenditure. The rising number of chronic autoimmune conditions is expected to drive the market which is due to surge in research and technology development. According to, National institute of environmental health sciences, more than 80 autoimmune diseases have been identified and autoimmune diseases are among the most prevalent diseases in the U.S., affecting more than 23.5 million Americans.

According to 2012 NIEHS report, over 32 million people in the U.S. have autoantibodies. The growing consolidation in autoimmune disease diagnostics market is useful for technology transfer between companies, thereby driving the availability of diagnostic systems. For example in 2015, Sengenics acquired Oxford Gene Technology’s protein array technology, which is useful in the diagnosis of various autoimmune conditions. In 2017, scientists at the University Of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) have identified the exact spot where the anti-phospholipid antibodies attach themselves and causes anti-phospholipid antibody syndrome (APS), which is an autoimmune disorder that clots blood. This founding will provide better diagnostic in treatment of autoimmune disease.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Increasing Access to Medical Insurance in the US.

Encouraging government support in developed to curb incidents of these diseases.

Initiatives by public and private organizations to increase patient awareness.

High Capital Requirements.

Long waiting time for diagnostic tests results.

Insufficiency of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries.

