Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market (by technology (barcode system, and RFID system), airport class (class A, class B, and class C), service type (self-service and assisted service), type (destination-coded vehicles, and conveyors)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of commercial airports baggage handling systems market. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure commercial airports baggage handling systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential commercial airports baggage handling systems growth factors. According to the report, the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Today, the baggage handling systems in airports are showing the paradigm shift and moved to automated baggage handling systems. Earlier the luggage was checked-in, weighed and measured manually by specific personnel at a dedicated check-in desk located inside the airport terminal. However, the increasing pressure upon global airports due to the growth in passenger numbers and additional aviation security measures, the process of baggage handling and check-in has inevitably changed to increase efficiency, without jeopardizing security and that too in meeting critical bottom-line budgetary requirements.

Most of the baggage handling systems are composing innovation using Barcode and RFID technology in their system to move bags from the check-in counter to the gates and load them to the aircraft before its departure, with the help of automation. In addition, the scanners are placed in route to scan the tags and labels to provide pre-emptive information.

The modern baggage handling systems are integrated with automation and Destination code vehicles (DVCs) to meet peak demand across the airport environment. The PLC and SCADA systems are used for computer-based monitoring for technical control over the conveyor belt while baggage handling. The focus area of buyers such as airport companies and government authorities in the market is the baggage handling systems should be swift and the efficiency to ensure that the baggage is handled appropriately with shorter transfer times, and no mishandled baggage.

The BHS is enabling self-service thereby making the baggage tracing process faster and reliable. Moreover, better service through efficient airport baggage handling systems helps the airport companies to combat issues such as unpredictable fuel costs, tight finance, and uncertain global economies in terms of financial gains and sustainability.

Among prevailing popular technologies, Barcode system and RFID System, the increasing usage of RFID tags in baggage handling is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The key players in the market are also switching from barcodes to a combination of barcode and RFID or complete RFID tag-based system altogether. Thus, the use of the combination of barcoding and RFID tagging for baggage management process to manage the flow of the baggage between different aircraft and airports during the journey is also a preferred choice.

The majority of airport authorities are looking forward to modernizing the existing baggage handling system with self-service bag drops to lower operational costs, improve passenger congestion and passenger experience. Self-service baggage handling systems are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, there exist significant challenges to fully realize the benefits of these solutions.

Among conveyors and destination-coded vehicles, conveyors are considered as a preferred choice owing to the fact that the players in the baggage handling system market are integrating conveyor belt with automation to reduce complexity due to electromechanical technology and ease of maintenance. However, the DCVs segment is showing increased traction due to its ability to calculate the route, enter a circuit without disrupting the traffic, adapt to traffic, and ability to communicate with other DCVs to maintain the safe distance. This system gives optimize operations, consumes low energy, improves tracking of each bag, and meets customer satisfaction.

Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market: Segmentation

The report on global commercial airport baggage handling systems market covers segments such as technology, airport class, service type, and type. The technology segments include a barcode system and an RFID system. On the basis of airport class the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market is categorized into class A, class B, and class C. Furthermore, on the basis of service type the commercial airports baggage handling systems market is segmented as self-service and assisted service. On the basis of type, the commercial airports baggage handling systems market is segmented as destination-coded vehicles and conveyors.

Key Players in the Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial airports baggage handling systems market such as Daifuku Company, Ltd., Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, BCS Group, Logplan LLC, Siemens AG, Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, and Vanderlande Industries.

