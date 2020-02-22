Global Demand for Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2018 – 2028

Digital Textile Printing Equipment: Market Overview

Digital textile printing is an advanced form of textile printing technology used for the printing of colors on fabric materials. Textile printing was a popular technique in the European culture in the 12th century. It was a popular alternative to hand-woven embroidery which used to print large and ambiguous designs, such as lectern cloths and wall hangings. However, due to the poor quality of ink supplied at the time, the textile printing technology suffered a major setback. In order to cope with the drawbacks of conventional textile printing technology, digital textile printing was introduced in the market place. Increasing preference towards the use of high quality printing technology is driving the demand for digital textile printing equipment across the globe. Rapid expansion of population across the globe, coupled with a rapid rise in income levels in many developing economies, presents ample opportunities for the augmentation of the digital textile printing equipment market in the coming years. Furthermore, the growth of the textile industry globally is anticipated to supplement the growth of the digital textile printing equipment market in the near future. Digital textile printing technology offers numerous added benefits, such as low operational cost, high efficiency and less time consumption for the coloration process. These features make it a viable alternative for obtaining high quality textile printing work.

However, the initial cost of setup associated with digital textile printing equipment is on the higher side. This may have a negative impact on investor confidence for investing in such advanced technology. Moreover, though it produces high quality print work, but mass production is not possible in the direct to garment printing method. It is believed that digital inks fade faster in comparison to offset inks, which may further derail the growth of the digital textile printing equipment market. But having said that, the advantages associated with digital textile printing technology surpass the disadvantages by a large margin. This sets up the table for significant growth in the demand of digital textile printing equipment in the near future.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Insights in Brief

The overall textile printing technology market has positive growth prospects, owing to the overall growth of the textile industry in economies of Europe, such as Italy and Spain. Moreover, increasing research and development investment in advancement of digital textile printing technology creates avenues for the growth of the digital textile printing equipment market in the near future. Increasing popularity of polyester as an alternative to cotton as a textile fabric further creates opportunities for digital textile printing equipment providers to augment their business in the near future. Attributing to such significant demand for digital textile printing technology, there is scope for manufacturers to augment their business in the near future.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment: Product Definition and Segmentation

Digital textile printing is a method based on inkjet technology, which is predominantly used for printing colorants onto fabrics. Digital textile printing is usually used to print smaller designs on garments or to print on large rolls of textile fiber. The digital textile printing equipment market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

On the basis of product type, global digital textile printing equipment market can be segmented as:

Direct to Fabric (DTF)

Direct to Garment (DTG)

On the basis of consumable ink, global digital textile printing equipment market can be segmented as:

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others

On the basis of sales channel, global digital textile printing equipment market can be segmented as:

Offline Sales

Online Shops/Sales

On the basis of application, global digital textile printing equipment market can be segmented as:

Soft Signage

Clothing and Sport Wear

Other textile

Digital Textile Printing Equipment: Market Dynamics

Surge in Advertising through Printing on Garments and Apparels

Advertising agencies devise new methods for advertising from time to time. One of these methods is printing on garments and apparels. The direct to garment printing technology is gaining traction in many parts of the world for numerous applications. Moreover, the demand for digital textile printing is also witnessing incremental growth for use in household decor applications. This is anticipated to promote the growth of the digital textile printing market in the coming years. Moreover, digital textile printing offers an added advantage of flexibility of adapting to fashion designs and shortening of lifespan for the coloring operation. This is expected to further boost the demand for the digital textile printing method in the coming years.

Shift towards Sustainable Printing

The concept of sustainability is gaining traction and hence, is being applied and implemented to each and every domain, including textile printing. The demand for sustainable printing technology has grown significantly over the past few years. With the introduction of digital textile printing, cloth waste has reduced significantly. Moreover, the waste generated from the digital textile printing is also relatively less. Mostly importantly, textile digital printing offers energy savings and ink savings. With the emergence of E-commerce as a popular sales channel, the growth of the digital textile printing market is pegged to be on the higher side.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global digital textile printing market are Hollanders Printing Systems, DCC Print Vision Llp, Kornit Digital Ltd, Roland DGA Corporation, Mimaki India Private Limited, Monotech Systems Limited, CNT Expositions & Services LLP, Dover Corporation, D-Gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd, Digitex India Inc., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, and HGS Machines.