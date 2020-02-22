Global E-passport and E-visa Market 2019 Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global E-passport and E-visa Market”, This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport includes two fingerprints as well.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-passport and E-visa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The worldwide market for E-passport and E-visa is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 8.2% Over the Next Five Years, Will Reach 12600 Million US$ In 2023, from 7880 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Child

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-passport and E-visa market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-passport and E-visa Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-passport and E-visa, with sales, revenue, and price of E-passport and E-visa, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-passport and E-visa, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, E-passport and E-visa market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-passport and E-visa sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-passport and E-visa Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global E-passport and E-visa Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-passport and E-visa by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-passport and E-visa by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-passport and E-visa by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-passport and E-visa by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa E-passport and E-visa by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-passport and E-visa Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-passport and E-visa Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: E-passport and E-visa Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure E-passport and E-visa Picture

Table Product Specifications of E-passport and E-visa

Figure Global Sales Market Share of E-passport and E-visa by Types in 2017

Table E-passport and E-visa Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Ordinary E-passport Picture, continued…

