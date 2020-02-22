Global Electronic Resistors Market by Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Electronic Resistors Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

In today’s world, the adoption of consumer electronics has increased. With this, the demand for electronic components like resistors, transistors, and capacitors are growing since every electronic device circuits are built with these elements. Every electronic component has a varying demand of current needed to operate, and due to this uncertainty in requirements, the evolution of electronic resistors took place. These resistors are known for the power dissipation it provides and sound resistance. Electronic Resistors are used to limit the flow of electric current and have features like noise control, inductance and temperature coefficient.

Electronic resistors are available in various configurations based on the material and requirements. The carbon resistors are used when low inductance and high frequency are essential. Film Type is used when lower noise and high frequency are required. Wire wound resistors are used for special requirements in the metal body and ceramic body. Other configurations like thin film are also available.

Electronic Resistors: Drivers and Restraints

The market of electronic resistors is elevating due to factors like increasing automation in industrial processed and growing demand for small and compact electronic resistors. Also, these resistors are widely used in applications such as renewable energy sector and smart grids where the control over the flow of electricity is of prime importance.

The factors restraining the growth of electronic resistors market are its limitations of power ratings, voltage levels. Also, some resistor configurations suffer from high inductance and capacitance which limits there usage in specific applications which require low frequency. Such factors hinder the growth of the market.

Electronic Resistors: Segmentation

Segmentation based on type in Electronic Resistors in Market:

Fixed: These type of resistors are used in electronic circuits to set correct conditions in the circuit. They have fixed values decided at the time of designing and are never changed Carbon Composition Carbon film Metal oxide film Wire wound Thin film

These type of resistors are used in electronic circuits to set correct conditions in the circuit. They have fixed values decided at the time of designing and are never changed Variable: These type of resistors consists of two components namely fixed resistors and a slider which taps to main resistor element. With the help of slider the resistance can be changed as per the usage.

Segmentation based on presence of lead in Electronic Resistors in Market:

Leaded resistors

Surface mount resistors

Electronic Resistors: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are ASJ Holdings Ltd., Bourns, Inc., Queen Mao Electronic Co., Ltd., Ohmite Manufacturing Company, Infineon Technology, TE Connectivity Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd., Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd., KOA Speer, and Murata.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Electronic Resistors market. The majority of Electronic Resistors vendors such as Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., KOA Speer and Ohmite Manufacturing Company are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing adoption of consumer electronic market. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like Infineon Technology and few others in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Electronic Resistors Market Segments

Global Electronic Resistors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Electronic Resistors Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Electronic Resistors Market

Global Electronic Resistors Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Electronic Resistors Market

Electronic Resistors Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Electronic Resistors Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Electronic Resistors Market includes

North America Electronic Resistors Market US Canada

Latin America Electronic Resistors Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Electronic Resistors Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Electronic Resistors Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Electronic Resistors Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Electronic Resistors Market

The Middle East and Africa Electronic Resistors Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



