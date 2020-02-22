Global Flame Retardant Market Future Outlook: Market Trends, Growth and Competition Landscape by Regions and Forecast 2023

The term flame retardants subsumes a diverse group of chemicals which are added to manufactured materials, such as plastics and textiles, and surface finishes and coatings. Flame retardants are activated by the presence of an ignition source and are intended to prevent or slow the further development of ignition by a variety of different physical and chemical methods. They may be added as a copolymer during the polymerisation of a polymer, mixed with polymer at an moulding or extrusion process or, in particular for textiles, applied as a topical finish.[1] Mineral flame retardants are typically additive while organohalogen and organophosphorus compounds can be either reactive or additive.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Construction end use worth is projected to grow at an anticipated CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Albemarle

Chemtura

Clariant

Italmatch

Huber

BASF

Thor

DSM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Wire & Cables

Automotive

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flame Retardant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ATH

1.2.2 Antimony Oxide

1.2.3 Brominated

1.2.4 Chlorinated

1.2.5 Phosphorous

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Electronics & Appliances

1.3.3 Wire & Cables

1.3.4 Automotive

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Albemarle

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Albemarle Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Chemtura

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Chemtura Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Clariant

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clariant Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Italmatch

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Italmatch Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Huber

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Huber Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 BASF

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BASF Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Thor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Flame Retardant Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thor Flame Retardant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

