Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2025 | Top Key Players B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum, Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical

This comprehensive Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market industry research report include a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Major Players: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are-Fresenius Medical, DaVita Inc. Some of the other players are Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum, Nipro, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Medtronic, Dialifegroup, JMS Co.Ltd., Atlantic Biomedical, 3M, Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited., Isopure Corp., C. R. Bard, Inc. among others.

Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is expected to reach USD 115,783.6 million by 2025 from USD 68,922.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key points for analysis:

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market . To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), By Products & Services, By Modality,

By Hemodialysis Water Treatment Systems (Central Water Disinfection Systems, Portable Water Disinfection Systems),

By End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased number of ESRD patients, increased prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant, rising geriatric population, R&D investments in for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products and favourable reimbursement policies.

INCREASED NUMBER OF END STAGE RENAL DISEASE (ESRD) PATIENTS

Kidney helps to clean blood and removes extra fluid in the form of urine. But when kidney functions fails or lowers than its normal capacity to excrete the waste or fluid from the blood, dialysis is needed such as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

End stage renal disease (ESRD) is the stage where kidneys permanently fail to work and it is considered as last stage of chronic kidney disease (CKD). When these chronic kidney disease or any other kidney diseases develops into ESRD, the treatment of dialysis or kidney transplantation is the only options for patients to live with such conditions.

PREFERANCE OF PATIENTS FOR DIALYSIS TREATMENT OVER KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Dialysis is the treatment where a dialysis machine and a filter called an artificial kidney or dialyzer are used to clean blood by removing waste or remove extra fluid. Dialysis can be done by two types – Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis, according to their choice or lifestyle.

Kidney transplant is the surgery in which a healthy kidney from a donor is replaced in the patients’ body. Kidney transplantation is associated with lower mortality and improved quality of life compared with chronic dialysis treatment.

According to National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in 2013, 88.2% of all kidney failure cases begun renal replacement therapy with hemodialysis, 9.0% started with peritoneal dialysis whereas 2.6% received a preemptive kidney transplant.

Key points mentioned

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

