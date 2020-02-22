Global IF Steel Market Future Outlook, application, Challenges and Opportunities 2019-2024

Global IF Steel Market

IF Steel (Interstitial Free Steel) is the Steel without Interstitial which has extremely excellent deep drawing performance with elongation and r value is 50% and 2.0 above. IF steel has been widely applied in automobile industry.

Scope of the Report:

Global steel industry trend: In recent years, the steel industry keeps falling steeply. But high-end steel has always been in short supply in the market. IF steel has been widely used in the automobile industry with its excellent mechanical properties. Meanwhile the consumption and production of IF Steel keep rising.

With the development of society, the application of metal materials is forced to have higher requirements with deep drawing, high strength, high toughness, corrosion resistance, etc., IF steel can meet all the above requirements after corresponding treatment. So its application is increasing fast.

China’s current IF steel production is large but still cannot match its consumption. Compared with Japan, South Korea and Europe, China’s technology of IF Steel is still lagged behind. And its products performance still needs to be improved. Given advanced technology support, IF steel production in China will grow rapidly.

