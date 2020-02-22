Global Joint Pain Injections Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2019-2025

The latest report on “Joint Pain Injections Market (Injection Type – Corticosteroid Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, and Other Types; Joint Type – Knee and Ankle, Hip Joint, Shoulder and Elbow, Facet Joints of the Spine, and Other Joint Types; Distribution Channel – Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global joint pain injections market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Joint pain injections reduce joint inflammation and pain. Joint pain injections are used due to the inadequacy of available treatment options to cure joint disorders. Companies operating in the global joint pain injections market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The rising geriatric population which is more prone to joint pains drives the growth of the joint pain injections market. The increasing prevalence of joint disorders contributes to the growth of the joint pain injections market. Obesity is also a major factor in joint disorders. The rising number of obese population promotes the growth of the joint pain injections market. The growing incidences of arthritis and other bone-related disorders boost the growth of the joint pain injections market. The insufficient treatment option available currently to cure arthritis stimulates the adoption of joint pain injections in arthritis treatment. This contributes to the growth of the joint pain injections market. On the flip side, side effects associated with joint pain injections hinder the growth of the joint pain injections market. Moreover, research and development in the healthcare sector create numerous opportunities for the growth of the joint pain injections market.

North America is expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Joint Pain Injections Market

Based on geography, the global joint pain injections market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global joint pain injections market. The increasing prevalence of joint-related disorders and the rising obese population in North America drive the growth of the joint pain injections market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global joint pain injections market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. With the increasing geriatric population and rising awareness about joint pain in countries like India, China contributes to the growth of the joint pain injections market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is showing growth in the global joint pain injections market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global joint pain injections market covers segments such as injection type, joint type, and distribution channel. On the basis of injection type, the sub-markets include corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and other types. On the basis of joint type, the sub-markets include knee and ankle, hip joint, shoulder and elbow, facet joints of the spine, and other joint types. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc, Sanofi S.A., Ferring B.V., Bioventus LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and other companies.

