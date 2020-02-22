Global Plastic Pipes Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4103938#ixzz5fNq2nOJt

Efficient irrigation systems can at least reduce crop loss. In addition to the use of suitable sensor technology, especially low-maintenance and low-loss plastic pipes can guarantee the efficient distribution of the valuable resource water. Since an increase of extreme weather phenomena can be expected, plastic pipes for agricultural irrigation will experience a growing demand.

The demand for plastic pipes particularly depends on the development of the construction industry. For the construction industry, plastic turned into a real alternative to other materials.

Global Plastic Pipes market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Pipes.

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Pipes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plastic Pipes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Pipes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Pipes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nan Ya Plastics

Sekisui Chemical

National Oilwell Varco

Fletcher Building

Mexichem

Georg Fischer

Aliaxis

Tessenderlo Chemie

Aalberts Industries

China Lesso Group

Plastic Pipes Breakdown Data by Type

PE Pipes

PP Pipes

PVC Pipes

Other

Plastic Pipes Breakdown Data by Application

Sewage

Potable Water

Cable Protection

Gas Supply

Agriculture

Industry

Other Applications

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Pipes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Plastic Pipes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Pipes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PE Pipes

1.4.3 PP Pipes

1.4.4 PVC Pipes

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sewage

1.5.3 Potable Water

1.5.4 Cable Protection

1.5.5 Gas Supply

1.5.6 Agriculture

1.5.7 Industry

1.5.8 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Pipes Production

2.1.1 Global Plastic Pipes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Plastic Pipes Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Plastic Pipes Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Plastic Pipes Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Plastic Pipes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Plastic Pipes Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Nan Ya Plastics

8.1.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Pipes

8.1.4 Plastic Pipes Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sekisui Chemical

8.2.1 Sekisui Chemical Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Pipes

8.2.4 Plastic Pipes Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 National Oilwell Varco

8.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Pipes

8.3.4 Plastic Pipes Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Fletcher Building

8.4.1 Fletcher Building Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Pipes

8.4.4 Plastic Pipes Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Mexichem

8.5.1 Mexichem Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Pipes

8.5.4 Plastic Pipes Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

