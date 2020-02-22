Global Plastic Surgery Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2019

The latest report on “Plastic Surgery Market (Surgery – Aesthetic Surgery, Burn Surgery, Craniofacial Surgery, Hand Surgery, Microsurgery, and Pediatric Plastic Surgery; Product Type – Lasers, Liposuction Equipment, and Injectable; End User – Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories and Institutes, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global plastic surgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty that involves the reconstruction of facial and body flaws due to birth, burns, diseases, and trauma. The goal of plastic surgery is to reconstruct and enable dysfunctional body parts to function in their normal and natural mode. The plastic surgery market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of medical tourism is a major factor driving the growth of the plastic surgery market as high-quality treatments in developing countries can be performed at a lower cost than in the advanced countries. The growing adoption of cosmetic procedures by people suffering from medical conditions such as obesity to improve their body contours and proportion has contributed to the significant growth of the global plastic surgery market. Growing beauty awareness among the global population coupled with rapidly expanding elderly population plays a vital role in the growth of the plastics surgery market across the globe. However, the high cost of surgeries, severe government approvals and rising post-surgery complications related to plastic surgery procedures is expected to hinder the growth of the global plastic surgery market. Increasing usage of plastic surgery biomaterials creates new opportunities for the plastic surgery market in the upcoming years.

In terms of region, the plastic surgery market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the global plastic surgery market during the forecast period. The United States is the largest plastic surgery market in North America. The strong presence of manufacturers of plastic surgery products and devices in the US and growing consciousness to opt for this surgery are some of the major reasons for the growth of the plastic surgery market in North America. Europe is the second-largest plastic surgery market in the world due to the growing popularity of surgical procedures. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of western culture among the majority of the population.

The report on the global plastic surgery market covers segments such as surgery, product type, and end-user. On the basis of surgery, the sub-markets include aesthetic surgery, burn surgery, craniofacial surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery, and pediatric plastic surgery. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include lasers, liposuction equipment, and injectable. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and institutes, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Allergan, Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Merz Aesthetics, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

