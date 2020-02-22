Global Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market 2019 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2024
The smart grid storage technology refers to the method used to store electricity on a large scale with integration of smart grid system.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Smart Grid Storage Technologies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Grid Storage Technologies market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Smart Grid Storage Technologies market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Grid Storage Technologies.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Beacon Power
Altairnano
Ice Energy
Xtreme Power
ABB Ltd
Samsung SDI Energy
Sumitomo
GE Energy Storage
PolyPlus Battery Company
Highview Power Storage
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Lead-Acid Storage Technologies
Sulphur Storage Technologies
Lithium-Ion Storage Technologies
Supercapacitors Storage Technologies
Flow Wheel Storage Technologies
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Power Utilities
Independent Power Producers (IPPs)
Other
Major Point from TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Grid Storage Technologies Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Grid Storage Technologies by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Grid Storage Technologies by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Storage Technologies by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Grid Storage Technologies by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Grid Storage Technologies by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Smart Grid Storage Technologies Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
