Global Thermochromic Paints Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2026 | TMR

Thermochromic Paints Market: Introduction

Thermochromic paints are paints that change color with temperature. They exhibit thermochromism, a phenomena wherein certain substances change colors reversibly or irreversibly when their temperature is changed. These paints are sensitive to UV light and fade without proper protection. A UV-resistant clear coating is needed to make these paints last long. The performance of thermochromic paints varies dynamically. These paints change color over a wide range of temperatures. Thermochromic paints are a used in graphics and customization of consumer goods, gifts, automotive, etc.

Thermochromic Paints Market: Overview

Thermochromic paints are made of microencapsulated pigments. They can be based on liquid crystals or leuco dyes. Leuco dyes are popular once as they are abundantly available. They also have a wide range of color offerings. Based on type of pigment used, the thermochromic paints market can be segmented into reversible thermochromic pigment and irreversible thermochromic pigment. Thermochromic paints based on irreversible pigments hold larger share of the market in terms of volume. Thermochromic paints are used widely. However, the ability of these paints to change color just once through their service life is hampering the segment. Reversible thermochromic pigment-based paints are expensive and retain their ability of changing color over their entire lifespan. The segment accounts for dominant share of the market in terms of value. In terms of application, the thermochromic paints market can be divided into automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, packaging, defense & military, and others.

Thermochromic Paints Market: Trends & Developments

The thermochromic paints market has been expanding steadily since the last few years. When used on roofing systems, thermochromic paints act as cool roof coatings during summers and as absorptive materials during winters. Thermochromic paints can be also used in tin or canned packaging to thermally show if the product, especially a food or beverage product is stored under the right temperature conditions by change in color. Such innovative uses of thermochromic paints are likely to drive their demand over the next few years.

Thermochromic Paints Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the thermochromic paints market include 3M (the U.S.), RPM International (the U.S.), DuPont (the U.S.), OliKrom (France), Flint Group (Luxembourg), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (the U.S.), MG Chemicals (the U.S.), NanoMatriX International Ltd (Hong Kong), and Quad/Graphics (the U.S.).