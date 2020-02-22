Growth of Beauty Devices Market 2018 by Global Top Players-Nu Skin Enterprises Inc,PhotoMedex Inc,Syneron Medical Ltd,Panasonic Corporation,Procter &Gamble ,L’Oreal Group and others

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising geriatric population, and the expansion of the middle class have been the key factors boosting the global beauty Devicess market. The market is poised to surge exponentially between 2017 and 2025. Much of the growth exhibited by the market is attributed to the rising demand for hair removal Devicess. This product segment is expected to hold a considerable share in the market during the forecast period. Among the various application segments, the demand for beauty Devicess from salons is expected to rise at an impressive rate.

Global Beauty Devices Market Scenario

The Beauty Devices market is expected to grow rapidly owing to factors such as rising ageing population and growing lifestyle diseases; rising demand for personalized, easy to use, and advanced healthcare Devicess.

Among all the geographic regions, North America is considered to be the largest market for Beauty Devices.

“Global Beauty Devices Market” is research report which entails statistics associated with vital regional markets and current scenarios. This enlists key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the prime countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.



Market Top Players

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

PhotoMedex Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal Group

TRIA Beauty Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Carol Cole Company

Home Skinovations Ltd



The Beauty Devices Industry is expected to keep rising at a very fast pace.

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Beauty Devices Industry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Beauty Devices Market development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

This study is tremendously useful textual document with inclusion of extensive market data in relation with the remarkable rudiments and subdivision of the “Beauty Devices Market” that are likely to impact the growth circumstances of the industry. The study may splendidly assist professionals and decision makers to address the glitches and to gain help from highly competitive “Beauty Devices Market”.

Global Beauty Devices Market Segments

Market size by Product

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Derma Rollers

Cleansing Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Other

Market size by End User

Beauty Salon

Household

Other

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.



