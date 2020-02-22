Growth Opportunities in the Umami Type Flavor Market , Forecast to 2017-2025

The umami type flavor is described as the fifth flavor apart from the traditional four flavors bitter, sweet, sour and salty, which imparts a ‘savory taste’ to the food. The umami flavor is basically felt by the person when a specific ingredient in the food reacts with the taste buds. The umami type flavor originated in Japan and is known to have wide applications in the food industry, especially in Chinese noodles, sauces & seasonings. Considering the immense market potential for new flavors and flavor blends, coupled with the global demand for Asian food, the umami type flavor market has seen a steady growth in the flavor industry. The growth of the parent market- flavors and flavor technology is an indirect factor fuelling the growth of the umami type flavor market.

Umami Type Flavor Market: Segmentation

The umami type flavor market is segmented on the basis of source and end use.

On the basis of source, the umami type flavor market is segmented as glutamates and yeast extract. Glutamates are the primary source for the production of umami type flavor. But as consumers are barring the food with chemicals and other inorganic ingredients, product development from new sources is on the way in the umami type flavor market.

On the basis of end use, the umami type flavor market is segmented as sauces, seasonings, soups & stocks, snack foods & convenience foods, ready meals, meat and seafood products, dairy and processed foods. The processed food is further segmented as bouillon and frozen foods. Sometimes the umami type flavor is also used in the preparation of spreads, salads & dressings.

Umami Type Flavor Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The key factor driving the growth of the umami type flavor market is the demand for nutritious yet savory food and as umami type flavor offer an excellent palatability, they are now widely used in bouillons and a variety of seasonings and blends. Parents who find it hard to feed their children nutritious food which lack taste and savor have also contributed to the growth of the umami type flavor market. The growing trend for Asian food and the demand for Chinese and Japanese cuisines across the world is also supporting the growth of the umami type flavor market. The umami type flavor market has tremendous opportunities in terms of product innovation. The demand for clean label products has driven a key player in launching umami type flavor ingredient which has no glutamate. Such products will also enable the consumers to prepare food with a reduced amount of salts, yet retain the savory taste of the food. Developing flavors which have a universal acceptance amongst consumers is a difficult feat for the flavor developers and manufacturers. Umami type flavor market is catering to the many challenges faced by these flavor manufacturers. In many regions, there is lack of consumer awareness about the umami type flavor which is negatively influencing the growth of the umami type flavor market. However, not many restraints are involved to hamper the growth of the umami type flavor market; and lack of consumer awareness can be treated with educational marketing and more focus on innovation in product development.

Umami Type Flavor Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, continuous research and development for better flavors and focus on innovative food technology is driving the growth of the umami type flavor market. Regional cuisines where umami type flavor is extensively used, like the Sazón, in Latin America and Caribbean islands, is expected to boost the growth of umami type flavor market. The Asia Pacific sees growth in the umami type flavor market, as the product is developed with better efficiency and from different sources, otherwise, the market here is saturated. In Europe, the promotion of the umami type flavor by professional chefs with respect to their presence in traditional condiments is driving consumers to buy ready made products with umami type flavor, ultimately boosting the growth of the umami type flavor market.

Umami Type Flavor Market: Key Players