Growth Opportunity Assessment – Ganache Market

Global Ganache Market Outlook

The retail consumption of chocolate confectionery worldwide has been on the rise over the past few years which attributed to its appealing and taste. As a result, the retail chocolate confectionery is estimated to be valued at 7,696,000 MT in 2017 in terms of volume sales. Chocolate cakes and pastries are in high demand in most of the major parts of the world. Ganache is typically icing, sauce or filling for pastries derived out of chocolate and cream. Ganache is being processed out of vegetable cream, chocolate, whipped cream and coconut milk. Ganache has been used on large scale as toppings in the preparation of several bakery products.

Global Ganache Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Global consumer trends for convenience, health, and indulgence are the factors driving the growth of the mature bakery industry. On the other side, rising disposable income, rise in desire for westernization are some of the factors supporting the growth in sales of bakery goods and pastries in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, China is all set to become the largest bakery goods market after UK over the forecast period with the pastries being the most popular segment. Over the forecast period, the global cakes and pastries are expected to grow at 4% in terms of value sales. Volume, texture, and mouthfeel are the key factors in the end consumer’s enjoyment of appealing cakes and pastries. And Ganache has those characteristics that can make the dessert look much more creamy and delicious.

Global Ganache: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Ganache market has been segmented as –

Dark Chocolate Ganache

White Chocolate Ganache

Milk Chocolate Ganache

Global Ganache Market: Key Takeaways

Though US accounts to higher value share in the bakery industry, China is expected to witness faster growth rate over the forecast period in terms of value sales i.e. 12.2%. This provides clear overview for scope in growth for global ganache market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Ganache Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Ganache market are Ganache Gourmet Inc., Sparrow Enterprises, Ltd., Azim Pastacilik Mamülleri Ltd., Ganache Chocolatier, Gânache Chocolate, Stover Company, PURATOS Group among others.

Key Trends: Global Ganache Market

Major shareholding companies have been strategizing on merging with regional companies on acquiring the technical know-how of the companies to produce quality Ganache products for the bakery industry.

Global Ganache Market: Key Developments

In the year 2015, Ganache Gourmet Inc., joined forces with Saxon Chocolate which is being considered as the market leader in chocolate gifts and specialty programs. The strategic partnership will help provide quality services to its customers by generating new products and packaging formats according to customer’s specifications.

joined forces with Saxon Chocolate which is being considered as the market leader in chocolate gifts and specialty programs. The strategic partnership will help provide quality services to its customers by generating new products and packaging formats according to customer’s specifications. In Dec 2016, PURATOS Group, acquired the Merseyside confectionery filling company, Fruitapeel for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its offering to its loyal customers. Fuitapeel specializes in the production of ambient, freeze-thaw-table products in various packaging formats in Lancashire. Moreover, the acquisition will strengthen Puratos’ position in UK bakery industry.

Opportunities for Ganache Market Participants

In the global ganache market, Europe has witnessed highest rate of chocolate consumption and the region has been dominating the global industry in terms of value sales. The confluence of factor higher rate of chocolate consumption and well establishes bakery market, sights a perfect opportunity for the Ganache market in the European region to gain sales. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, the traction for confectioneries and bakery has created a high demand for cakes and pastries which suggest the Asia Pacific being tagged as the emerging market for Ganache Market.