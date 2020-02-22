Heat Exchanger -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Heat Exchanger Industry

Description

Heat Exchangers is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

The Heat Exchangers consumption volume was 1297.08 K Ton in 2017 and is expected to reach 1820.04 K Ton in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (25.76%) in 2016, followed by the United States and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Heat Exchangers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China) and India. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 28.93% in 2016. The following areas are the USA and China. The global leading players in this market are Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, etc.

The Heat Exchangers are mainly used by Petrochemical, Electric Power & Metallurgy, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Central Heating and Food Industry. The dominant applications of Heat Exchangers are Petrochemical and Electric Power & Metallurgy.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing downstream demand of leading-edge, effective products, the government policy support of the relevant industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Heat Exchanger market is valued at 12000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heat Exchanger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heat Exchanger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

Kelvion (GEA)

SPX Corporation

IHI

Danfoss (Sondex)

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

Other Types

Segment by Application

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Heat Exchanger Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat Exchanger

1.2 Heat Exchanger Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Exchanger Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

1.2.3 Plate Heat Exchanger

1.2.4 Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

1.2.5 Other Types

1.3 Heat Exchanger Segment by Application

1.3.1 Heat Exchanger Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Electric Power & Metallurgy

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Mechanical Industry

1.3.6 Central Heating

1.3.7 Food Industry

1.3.8 Other Applications

1.3 Global Heat Exchanger Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Heat Exchanger Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Heat Exchanger Market Size

1.4.1 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Heat Exchanger Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Heat Exchanger Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heat Exchanger Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Heat Exchanger Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Heat Exchanger Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Heat Exchanger Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Exchanger Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Heat Exchanger Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Exchanger Business

7.1 Alfa Laval

7.1.1 Alfa Laval Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alfa Laval Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kelvion (GEA)

7.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SPX Corporation

7.3.1 SPX Corporation Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SPX Corporation Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 IHI

7.4.1 IHI Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 IHI Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Danfoss (Sondex)

7.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SPX-Flow

7.6.1 SPX-Flow Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SPX-Flow Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DOOSAN

7.7.1 DOOSAN Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DOOSAN Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 API

7.8.1 API Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 API Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 KNM

7.9.1 KNM Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 KNM Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Funke

7.10.1 Funke Heat Exchanger Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Heat Exchanger Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Funke Heat Exchanger Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xylem

7.12 Thermowave

7.13 Hisaka

7.14 SWEP

7.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO

7.16 Accessen

7.17 THT

7.18 Hitachi Zosen

7.19 LANPEC

7.20 Siping ViEX

7.21 Beichen

7.22 Lanzhou LS

7.23 Defon

7.24 Ormandy

7.25 FL-HTEP

Continued…

