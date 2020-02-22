High Performance Membrane Material Global 2019 Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2024
Global High Performance Membrane Material Market
Description
Water treatment membrane, a kind of material featuring selective separation function.
Water treatment membrane mainly consists of microfiltration membrane, ultrafiltration membrane, nanofiltration membrane and reverse osmosis membrane.
The global High Performance Membrane Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on High Performance Membrane Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Performance Membrane Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evonik
Honeywell
Eastman Chemical
Sealed Air
3M
DowDuPont
Bemis
Solvay
Covestro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water Treatment Membrane
Optical Film
Lithium Battery Separator
Segment by Application
Water Treatment
Optical
Lithium Battery
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
1 High Performance Membrane Material Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Membrane Material
1.2 High Performance Membrane Material Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Membrane Material Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Water Treatment Membrane
1.2.3 Optical Film
1.2.4 Lithium Battery Separator
1.3 High Performance Membrane Material Segment by Application
1.3.1 High Performance Membrane Material Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Optical
1.3.4 Lithium Battery
1.3 Global High Performance Membrane Material Market by Region
1.3.1 Global High Performance Membrane Material Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global High Performance Membrane Material Market Size
1.4.1 Global High Performance Membrane Material Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global High Performance Membrane Material Production (2014-2025)
…………
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Performance Membrane Material Business
7.1 Evonik
7.1.1 Evonik High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Evonik High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Honeywell
7.2.1 Honeywell High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Honeywell High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Eastman Chemical
7.3.1 Eastman Chemical High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Eastman Chemical High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Sealed Air
7.4.1 Sealed Air High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Sealed Air High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 3M
7.5.1 3M High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 3M High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 DowDuPont
7.6.1 DowDuPont High Performance Membrane Material Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 High Performance Membrane Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 DowDuPont High Performance Membrane Material Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……..CONTINUED
