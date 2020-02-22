Highly Visible Packaging Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2019 to 2023

Global Highly Visible Packaging Market – Segmented by Type (Clamshell Packaging, Blister Pack, Shrink Wrap, Windowed Packaging, Plastic Container Packaging, Glass Container, Corrugated Box), Applications (Food and Beverage, Health Care, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparels, Electronics and Appliances, Automotive), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023) The scope of the highly visible packaging market has been segmented based on type clamshell packaging, blister pack, shrink wrap, windowed packaging, plastic container packaging, glass container, corrugated box, and applications are limited to FMCG, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, fashion and apparels, electronics and appliances, automotive sectors. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global highly visible packaging market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Major Players: AMCOR LIMITED, MONDI GROUP, REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, ROHRER CORPORATION, BAYER AG, SONOCO CORPORATION, BEMIS CORPORATION, ANCHOR PACKAGING, DRUG PACKAGE, INC., and IMEX PACKAGING, amongst others.

The Highly Visible Packaging are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market. In addition, Highly Visible Packaging have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the Highly Visible Packaging market growth over the projected period.

Differentiation in Product Packaging is Driving the Market:

Packaging is now generally regarded as an essential component of our modern lifestyle, and for the way, business is organized. A package’s most important role is its ability to sell the product and build a brand image. Highly visible packaging allows a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to increase visibility owing to features, such as attractiveness. Moreover, with the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering and tamper-proof makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers, and indirectly for consumers.

Key Developments

November 2017 – Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, manufacturer and supplier of consumer food & beverage packaging and storage products announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Asian packaging operations of Closure Systems and Graham Packaging Guangzhou Co. Ltd to Pact Group Holdings Limited. However, the agreement would not affect the Japanese market of Closure Systems International. The sale price payable on completion is USD 99 million, subject to certain adjustments, including adjustments based upon Adjusted EBITDA for the 2017 financial period, closing date net debt and working capital.

Plastic Container Packaging is Dominating the Market:

The packaging industry is the major outlet for plastics, the major plastic type PE has a share up to 30% weightage of all at about USD 45 billion, followed by HDPE, LLDPE, PP, LDPE and others used to produce designed products.

Approximately USD 5.8 billion of the highly visible packaging is observed to be consumed annually. The second largest market share is for blister packs, followed by window packaging and others are clamshell packaging and skin packaging

