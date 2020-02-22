Industrial Radiography Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects (2016-2026)

Industrial radiography used to view or inspect cracks and flaws in material which can’t be seen with simple eyes, this technique is normally been used up by the manufacturers for final testing of the product before they get dispatched. In industrial radiography, the material is exposed under the radiation that is either gamma rays or X-rays with which the crack or flaws can easily be inspected as they become visible with the exposure of these radiation. This process is very much similar to that of x-ray being done in medical to find out the cracks or breaks in the bone. Manufactures know this fact very well that consumer who is going to buy something wants that product to be safe and in proper working condition so they pass their product through this test which is even costlier to maintain. It is advantageous to test the product as it doesn’t cause either the damage in the product or it change any property of it. In this process as the material is exposed in the radiation between the transmitter and the receiver, more thicker the product, less the rays reach to the receiver and if there is a crack in material than rays directly reach to the receiver with full intensity and hence the crack or damage be inspected. As this technique has continuously been adopted in manufacturing industries as a result it is estimate to witness decent growth in the upcoming years.

Industrial Radiography: Market Dynamics

Since last a few years, integration of 2D & 3D capabilities in a single system has been coming out as a trend in industrial radiography market. The key growth drivers of global industrial radiography market are increasing integration with the advanced software which in turn increases its inspection quality along with the popularity, growing demand of industrial radiography technique in automotive and aerospace industry, strict regulations made by different regional government are also supporting the growth of global industrial radiography market. On the other hand higher deployment cost of this technology along with high risk of radiation exposure are becoming the key restraints, hindering the growth of global industrial radiography market.

Industrial Radiography: Segmentation

Segmentation of global industrial radiography market are segmented on the basis of imaging technique, industry & Geography. On the basis of imaging technique, global Industrial radiography market is segmented as; digital radiography market and film-based radiography market. These segments further be segmented in to their corresponding sub segments digital radiography segment is sub segmented into direct radiography, computed tomography & computed radiography.

On the basis of industry, global industrial radiography market is segmented into power generation, aerospace, petrochemical and gas, manufacturing, automotive & transportation and others. These segments also have their respective sub segments which are given as; power generation is again sub segmented into wind power, fossil fuel, nuclear power & solar power. Aerospace segments is sub segmented into composite airframe manufacturing, maintenance, and engine part production and material and component analysis. Petrochemical and gas is sub segmented into refining, subsea pipeline, liquefaction of natural gas, transmission pipeline & storage tanks. Manufacturing market is further sub segmented into metal industry, shipbuilding, mining industry, pipe and tube manufacturing & foundry. Automotive & transportation segments further be sub segmented into metal casting, wheel and axle manufacturing & critical components manufacturing.

Geographically, Industrial radiography is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regions North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global Industrial radiography market and is expected to retain its position during forecast period.

Industrial Radiography: Key Players

The key players of global industrial radiography market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, 3DX-RAY LTD., Bosello High Technology srl, PerkinElmer, Inc., Mettler Toledo, PerkinElmer, Anritsu, Nikon Corporation, COMET Holding AG, Shimadzu Corporation.

