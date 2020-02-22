Locomotive Front Lighting System Market – installation of permanent ditch lights is another key driver of the global market

Lighting systems are primarily used for offering visual convenience, especially during night travels, in areas of low light and for demonstrating various signals in a locomotive. The lighting systems for locomotives are dissimilar from the traditional lighting systems that are used in automotive, marine, or aircraft. The locomotive front lighting systems require to function efficiently in harsh weather conditions such as fog and snow, where the likelihood of the lamp getting covered with ice or snow is very high. Additionally, the locomotive headlamps are conditional on vibrations generated by the locomotive. Therefore, the locomotive front lighting systems are prepared to withstand vibrations and offer illumination as well as indicating. The European Commission has framed a number of regulations for the electronic parts used for locomotive lighting systems as well as for the luminosity of the locomotive front lighting system.

One of the factors for growth of the locomotive front lighting system market is the rising inclination for energy efficient transport. Inconsistent petroleum fuel prices and increasing road congestions are leading to time and fuel wastages. The budget of freight transport by road is also heightened by cargo delay as well as productivity loss coupled with jammed traffic gridlocks. Moreover, freight transport by locomotive is fuel efficient and has the ability to transport larger capacity of load along with lesser emissions compared to road transport. Therefore, transportation of freight through rail is gaining traction, thereby augmenting the demand for locomotives and subsequently propelling the locomotive front lighting system market in turn.

The installation of permanent ditch lights is another key driver of the global locomotive front lighting system market. These lights are much more economical than the oscillating lights and ditch lights have been proven to be more effective in enhancing the visibility of the locomotive by way of forming a triangle of light by its location, below the main headlamps. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has implemented guidelines for installing ditch lights as an obligatory accessory on trains and it imposes a penalty on trains not using ditch lights.

The global locomotive front lighting system market can be segmented by application, and region. In terms of application of locomotive front lighting system, the global market can be segregated into diesel locomotive, and electric locomotive. The diesel locomotive segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2016 owing to its robust presence in the locomotive market. Factors including the ability of the these locomotive to travel on both electrified and non-electrified rails while the amenities of electric locomotives are restricted only to the electrified rails are likely to fuel the growth of the diesel locomotive front lighting systems market during the forecast period, subsequently driving the growth of the overall market.

By region, the global automotive winches system market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The growing focus of the developing countries in the region such as China and India towards lessening their dependence on roads in order to cut pollution and transport costs is likely to propel the demand for electric as well as diesel locomotives, and this is expected to be a major factor propelling market growth.

Moreover, the developments in locomotive technologies, especially in China and the rising demand for economical transportation facilities in countries like India, will drive the progress of the locomotive front lighting system market in the region in the coming years.

The locomotive front lighting system market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of a few key players who are well recognized in the market. The key players operating in the global locomotive front lighting system market include OSRAM SYLVANIA, General Electric, AMGLO KEMLITE LABORATORIES, Philips, TransLight Corp., and Railhead Corporation.