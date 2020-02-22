Luggage Market Trends, Insights and Demand Growth 2019 to 2023

Global Luggage Market _ Analysis By Product Type (Travel, Casual, Business), Price Segment, Distribution channel, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2023-By Region (N.America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan) A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Luggage Bag Market. The report analyzes the global luggage market by Product (Business Bags, Casual Bags, Travel Bags), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers), By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury). The report assesses the luggage market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan).

Global market is projected to display modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.72% during 2018–2023

Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A, RIMOVA, Briggs and Riley TravelWare, VIP.

Global Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Global Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Global Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Regional Markets: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW

Country Analysis: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis Samsonite International S.A, RIMOVA, Briggs and Riley TravelWare, VIP industries Ltd, VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Company Share Analysis

