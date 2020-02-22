Luxury Car Market Analysis 2026 by Top Competitors like Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Tata Motors, General Motors, AB Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA, Tesla, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Fiat Automobiles, Ferrari S.p.A., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Global Luxury Car Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 101.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 246.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of disposable incomes growing the demand for luxury cars in the market.

Market Drivers:

Increased disposable income of the population is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption and preference of luxury vehicles due to the rising

Competitive Analysis:

Global luxury car market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury car market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the luxury car market are:-

Volkswagen AG,

Daimler AG, BMW AG,

Tata Motors,

General Motors,

AB Volvo,

Ford Motor Company,

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.,

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA,

Tesla,

Nissan Motor Company,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Fiat Automobiles,

Ferrari S.p.A.,

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.,

Pagani Automobili, and

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

Global Luxury Car Market,

By Vehicle (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV),

Drive Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

